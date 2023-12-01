Grand opening of Yoma Asia, authorized dealer of CASE construction equipment in Thailand
A prominent international manufacturer, CNH Industrial, has appointed Yoma Asia Company Limited as the authorized distributor in Thailand for CASE Construction Equipment. Yoma Asia expressed confidence in the continued expansion of the Thai construction sector and the sustained demand for heavy machinery and is prepared to promote the business concept in accordance with the 3S framework: Sales, Service, and Spare Parts.
Ms. Amaraporn Jeang, Chief Executive Officer of Holding Asia Co., Ltd. and Yoma Asia Co., Ltd., stated that Holding Asia Co., Ltd. is a company that has a subsidiary group with over 20 years of expertise in the heavy equipment and truck sector, and they are regarded as a market leader, offering a diverse range of products and equipment that includes truck body modifications, spare components, and after-sales service. The company decided to joint partner with Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd., a leading conglomerate in Myanmar with a focus on the Real Estate, Financial Services, Automotive & Heavy Equipment, Healthcare, Consumer and Tourism sectors to establish Yoma Asia Co., Ltd. to expand the business in Thai Market by becoming the authorized distributor of CASE, which we had opening Rangsit Branch on 9 November 2023, and the management team from CNH came to visit and congratulate us.
Meanwhile, Mr. Melvyn Pun, Chief Executive Officer of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd, the partner of Yoma Asia Co., Ltd., added that “Yoma Group seeing the potential for growth in the Thai construction industry and the ongoing demand for heavy machinery, we expanded the market to Thailand and partnered with Holding Asia Co., Ltd. to establish Yoma Asia Co., Ltd. to respond to the needs of the current construction industry market and to ensure a brighter future. We are grateful for our long-term partnership with CNH, as we anticipate some exciting potential from Thailand's infrastructural development and the quickly changing industrial market. Customers are becoming more connected and are seeking end-to-end automated solutions that enable continuous access to data, analytics, and insights with the ultimate goal to improve efficiency and effectiveness while minimizing workplace interruption. This is where Yoma Asia and CASE are eager to play an important role in this competitive market.”
Moreover, Ms. Amaraporn Jeang added that “CASE is regarded as a world leader in heavy construction machines, particularly backhoe loaders, compactors, and excavators. We also operate on the 3S philosophy, which stands for Sales, Service, and Spare Parts, and trust we are ready to provide support for our customer’s requirements. The dealership is currently operating from two branches in Rangsit and Chonburi. Additional branches will be opened in the near future to serve all clients. Reach out to our branches for a product walkaround and to get a complete presentation of our services at 26/6 Moo 1, Ban Khlong Nueang, Amphoe Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani 12120 for Rangsit Branch and 6/66 Moo 2, Ban Suan, Amphoe Muang Chon Buri, Chon Curi 20000 for Chon Buri Branch. For more info, please contact Line Official: @yomaasia or call 02-288-0011”.