“LOVEiS Music Foundation” sets out to make dreams come true for music enthusiasts
Designed to drive the development of the Thai music industry, the LOVEiS Music Foundation was founded by Thep-ard Kawin-anan, Chairman of the Board of LOVEiS Entertainment and a well-known musician who goes by the name “JEEP TK”. Its aim is to offer equal opportunities for all music enthusiasts to learn, develop their music skills, and pursue their dreams in the entertainment industry.
The recent official launch event was witnessed by the foundation’s committee members, including Naparuedee Chandratip, Vice Chairman of the Board, and Pireeya Teerawattanasawat, Member, Treasurer and Secretary of the Board, as well as several well-known artists namely, NONT TANONT, TINN, PROO Thunwa, and HYBS.
Thep-ard said, “I have spent years in the music industry working in the management of a company and as an artist and music lover. I have observed how the study of music has grown in popularity over the years and how the number of music students has continuously increased, driven partially by research and studies into the benefits of music. Parents also have positive opinions about music and believe music plays an important role in promoting children’s IQ and EQ. However, one big challenge is that studying music is costly, so access to this field of study is quite limited. It is important to break this barrier and make music studies accessible to all. We believe this is the first and a very important step to support sustainable development in Thailand. That’s why LOVEiS Music Foundation was established.
“LOVEiS Music Foundation has three main objectives. First, to promote music studies and enable children and the general public to have equal access to music studies and skills development. Secondly, to be a centre that promotes knowledge and allows for exchanges on music, and support the continuous development of the Thai music industry. And, thirdly, to collaborate with charitable organizations in the promotion of music studies.
“Our mission is to eliminate financial limitations for young music enthusiasts. This will be achieved through three main activities – scholarships, music classes, and the donation of musical instruments to schools nationwide. We believe these will provide a strong foundation to create a healthy music industry with a great pool of quality human resources. Young children we support will become the inspiration for new generations to love and embrace music, In the future, the music industry will become a new inspiration and influence, the soft power that drives new developments, positive change and enhances Thailand’s reputation,” Thep-ard said.
In the beginning, LOVEiS Music Foundation is partnering with two educational institutes – the College of Music of Mahidol University, and the Faculty of Music of Silpakorn University. The foundation will provide 22 scholarships per year to these educational institutes and increase the opportunities for young students to pursue their dreams at these music schools.
The foundation is also partnering with THEERA MUSIC in buying musical instruments to donate to schools with high potential but which face financial difficulties. The first school to receive donated musical instruments is Wat Lang (Boworn Vittayayon 3) School which took delivery of the instruments on November 16, 2023.
In terms of musical teaching, LOVEiS Foundation plans to introduce after-school activities in guitar, bass, electric keyboard, drums and singing. Children will then have a chance to learn with experienced teachers and professional artists free of charge.
NONT TANONT, a well-known artist signed with LOVEiS Entertainment Co, said, “Learning in a music school is very helpful to our music skill improvement. Self-learning and practising alone at home is good, but learning from experts and professional artists will unlock our musical capability. We will learn all the notes, and know how to use them correctly. And, with some advice from experts, we can understand music more. We can later enhance our skills and do better.
“LOVEiS Music Foundation will give young kids a short cut to learning because it provides musical instruments and scholarships and organizes classes. When I was young, there was no such opportunity. We had to use our own money. Therefore, I think this is a great opportunity for young people to learn, develop, build their future, pursue their dreams and be happy every single day of their lives.”
LOVEiS Music Foundation will be a light that inspires greater things. It is ready to open up a new window of opportunity that inspires young people to spend their time wisely, to live their lives to the fullest and to make a sound contribution to the country’s music industry.
For more information about LOVEiS Music Foundation, visit LINE OA: @Loveisfoundation