“LOVEiS Music Foundation” sets out to make dreams come true for music enthusiasts

In the beginning, LOVEiS Music Foundation is partnering with two educational institutes – the College of Music of Mahidol University, and the Faculty of Music of Silpakorn University. The foundation will provide 22 scholarships per year to these educational institutes and increase the opportunities for young students to pursue their dreams at these music schools.

The foundation is also partnering with THEERA MUSIC in buying musical instruments to donate to schools with high potential but which face financial difficulties. The first school to receive donated musical instruments is Wat Lang (Boworn Vittayayon 3) School which took delivery of the instruments on November 16, 2023.

In terms of musical teaching, LOVEiS Foundation plans to introduce after-school activities in guitar, bass, electric keyboard, drums and singing. Children will then have a chance to learn with experienced teachers and professional artists free of charge.

NONT TANONT, a well-known artist signed with LOVEiS Entertainment Co, said, “Learning in a music school is very helpful to our music skill improvement. Self-learning and practising alone at home is good, but learning from experts and professional artists will unlock our musical capability. We will learn all the notes, and know how to use them correctly. And, with some advice from experts, we can understand music more. We can later enhance our skills and do better.

“LOVEiS Music Foundation will give young kids a short cut to learning because it provides musical instruments and scholarships and organizes classes. When I was young, there was no such opportunity. We had to use our own money. Therefore, I think this is a great opportunity for young people to learn, develop, build their future, pursue their dreams and be happy every single day of their lives.”

LOVEiS Music Foundation will be a light that inspires greater things. It is ready to open up a new window of opportunity that inspires young people to spend their time wisely, to live their lives to the fullest and to make a sound contribution to the country’s music industry.

For more information about LOVEiS Music Foundation, visit LINE OA: @Loveisfoundation