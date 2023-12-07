"Wow Bokka Chips", a new crispy seaweed snack that boasts crunchy deliciousness beyond limits

The launch event featured Mr. Kang Byung Soo, the Managing Director of TMK (Thailand) Co., Ltd., along with Khun Saeng Duean Phraecharoen, the Managing Director, and Khun Chotinan Cheunjetton, the Factory Manager of TMK (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Additionally, Khun Phornprasit Pholsri, the General Manager of Thanaawath Trading Co., Ltd., and Khun Rangsiman Srigankarn, a news announcer from Amarin TV, and Khun Tappi Phumpaoklao, a news announcer from Nation Channel, participated as hosts and presenters. The event took place at Central Embassy, the Victory Monument.

TMK (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the owner of the "Kokkiri" seaweed snack brand, aims to capture the market with its new product, "Wow Bokka Chips." The product is positioned as a new seaweed snack that is crispy, delicious, and appeals to the new generation—those who dare to think, dare to do, and are creatively innovative and adaptable to change. The brand emphasizes its commitment to staying contemporary and adapting to ongoing changes.

Mr. Kang Byung Soo, the Managing Director of TMK (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the production and distribution of raw seaweed and seaweed snacks, shared insights on the changing consumer preferences over the past decade. Consumers have increasingly focused on health and shown a growing interest in consuming seaweed, both in the form of seasoned seaweed for cooking and seaweed snacks. In response to this trend, TMK has expanded its product portfolio to meet the continuous market demand.