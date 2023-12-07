"Wow Bokka Chips", a new crispy seaweed snack that boasts crunchy deliciousness beyond limits
Recently, TMK (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the producer and distributor of raw seaweed and seaweed snacks, owner of the "Kokkiri" seaweed brand, has expanded its market and increased production capacity. They introduced a new product, "Wow Bokka Chips," a crispy seaweed snack with a new perspective, accompanied by the slogan "Crunchy Deliciousness Beyond Limits."
The launch event featured Mr. Kang Byung Soo, the Managing Director of TMK (Thailand) Co., Ltd., along with Khun Saeng Duean Phraecharoen, the Managing Director, and Khun Chotinan Cheunjetton, the Factory Manager of TMK (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Additionally, Khun Phornprasit Pholsri, the General Manager of Thanaawath Trading Co., Ltd., and Khun Rangsiman Srigankarn, a news announcer from Amarin TV, and Khun Tappi Phumpaoklao, a news announcer from Nation Channel, participated as hosts and presenters. The event took place at Central Embassy, the Victory Monument.
TMK (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the owner of the "Kokkiri" seaweed snack brand, aims to capture the market with its new product, "Wow Bokka Chips." The product is positioned as a new seaweed snack that is crispy, delicious, and appeals to the new generation—those who dare to think, dare to do, and are creatively innovative and adaptable to change. The brand emphasizes its commitment to staying contemporary and adapting to ongoing changes.
Mr. Kang Byung Soo, the Managing Director of TMK (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the production and distribution of raw seaweed and seaweed snacks, shared insights on the changing consumer preferences over the past decade. Consumers have increasingly focused on health and shown a growing interest in consuming seaweed, both in the form of seasoned seaweed for cooking and seaweed snacks. In response to this trend, TMK has expanded its product portfolio to meet the continuous market demand.
They recently introduced "Kokkiri Wow Bokka Chips," a new crispy seaweed snack available in three flavors: Original, Orijeenol, Wasabi, and Kimchi. The manufacturing process incorporates modern innovations, utilizing high-quality ingredients sourced from reputable producers in two countries—seaweed from the Korean Sea and glutinous rice from the Isaan region of Thailand. The innovative production process involves coating the seaweed with creamy glutinous rice soup, resulting in a crispy, delicious snack that is oil-free, non-greasy, and has obtained a patented production certification.
The launch of "Kokkiri Wow Bokka Chips" aims to meet consumer demands and provide new options, particularly targeting the younger demographic, those starting their careers, and individuals who enjoy experimenting with new products. The product is not only a response to consumer needs but also a strategic move to strengthen the Kokkiri brand's market presence. Initially popular in the online market, the brand has expanded its distribution to modern trade channels, including Lotus, Big C, Mini Big C, Gourmet Market, CJ Express, and Trendy Trade nationwide. The advertising campaign, titled "Crunchy Deliciousness Beyond Limits," has been airing on various digital platforms since November, including digital TV, out-of-home media, online media, and direct media.
Ms. Saengduean Phraecharoen, the director of TMK (Thailand) Co., Ltd., stated that the Kokkiri brand envisions developing its new product, "Kokkiri Wow Bokka Chips," as a flagship item to expand the market for delicious and beneficial seaweed snacks. The goal is to make it enjoyable without becoming monotonous, allowing it to be paired with both Thai and Korean dishes. The marketing strategy includes introducing the product widely to reach a diverse consumer base.
To increase brand recognition and accessibility, the company is promoting Kokkiri Bokka Chips internationally, targeting countries such as Malaysia, China, Russia, and Vietnam. Particularly in Taiwan, they have successfully distributed Kokkiri seaweed to 7-Eleven, with products available in all 6,000 stores. The innovative production process involves coating the seaweed with creamy glutinous rice soup, resulting in a tightly sealed, crunchy snack. This aligns with their advertising campaign, "Crunchy Deliciousness Beyond Limits," emphasizing the delightful and crispy taste of all three flavors: Original, Wasabi, and Kimchi.Re