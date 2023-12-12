CP Foods ranks first in 2023 DJSI Index, upholding leading position as a global sustainable company in food products sector

"CP Foods envisions to be recognized as the “Sustainable Kitchen of the World," stated Mr. Prasit. The company embraces the sufficiency economy philosophy and guided by the CP Group’s “3 benefits” principle, inspired by Dhanin Chearavanont, CP Group’s Senior Chairman. This approach focus to the benefits of the country, people, and the company itself, propelling CP Foods in its mission to supply high-quality, safe, nutritious, and flavorful food to consumers globally.

The company is also committed to elevating food safety standards by innovating and integrating advanced technologies throughout its production chain, from animal feed and farming to food processing. CP Foods has launched the pioneering 'Thai Food - Mission to Space' project, aiming to achieve space-level food safety standards, marking a significant first for Thai food products.

Additionally, CP Foods is well-equipped to navigate transitions across all facets of its operations in response to the rapidly evolving landscape and forthcoming challenges. This preparation encompasses thorough organizational risk management, adherence to regulations, cybersecurity, responsible procurement practices, and the promotion of biodiversity. The company's human resources strategies are designed to cultivate a culture of engagement, expertise, and adaptability among its workforce, with a steadfast commitment to fairness, equality, and embracing diversity and inclusion.