CP Foods ranks first in 2023 DJSI Index, upholding leading position as a global sustainable company in food products sector
Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CP Foods) reaffirms its status as a global leader in sustainability, securing the top rank in the food products sector of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).
Endorsed by S&P Global, the DJSI is acclaimed as the globle standard for corporate sustainability performance benchmarks. CP Foods celebrates its ninth consecutive year in the Emerging Markets category, reflecting its unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. The company is steadfast in its dedication to food security and the protection of human rights, operating with a rigorous adhering to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principle.
Prasit Boondoungprasert, CEO of CP Foods, highlighted that the company's commitment to sustainability, which is manifested in it adherence to human rights across its entire value chain. This commitment extends from farmers and business partners to shareholders, investors, employees, and local communities. CP Foods serves as a beacon of innovation, continually advancing the development of nutritious and healthy food products through integrating of advanced technologies and efficient resource utilization. Embracing a circular economy model, the company operates business under the strategic 'Climate People and Food Security' framework, dedicating to ensure food security during both stable times and crises.
"CP Foods envisions to be recognized as the “Sustainable Kitchen of the World," stated Mr. Prasit. The company embraces the sufficiency economy philosophy and guided by the CP Group’s “3 benefits” principle, inspired by Dhanin Chearavanont, CP Group’s Senior Chairman. This approach focus to the benefits of the country, people, and the company itself, propelling CP Foods in its mission to supply high-quality, safe, nutritious, and flavorful food to consumers globally.
The company is also committed to elevating food safety standards by innovating and integrating advanced technologies throughout its production chain, from animal feed and farming to food processing. CP Foods has launched the pioneering 'Thai Food - Mission to Space' project, aiming to achieve space-level food safety standards, marking a significant first for Thai food products.
Additionally, CP Foods is well-equipped to navigate transitions across all facets of its operations in response to the rapidly evolving landscape and forthcoming challenges. This preparation encompasses thorough organizational risk management, adherence to regulations, cybersecurity, responsible procurement practices, and the promotion of biodiversity. The company's human resources strategies are designed to cultivate a culture of engagement, expertise, and adaptability among its workforce, with a steadfast commitment to fairness, equality, and embracing diversity and inclusion.
CP Foods operates in 17 countries and exports food to over 40 countries, reaching more than 4,000 million people. The company's goal is to achieve Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, being the first food producer to have its emission reduction targets, both short-term and long-term, scientifically validated and aligned with the Forest, Land, and Agriculture Guidance (FLAG) from The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
As a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for nine consecutive years, CP Foods has demonstrated its effectiveness in sustainable business practices, excelling in corporate governance, economic performance, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. The company aspires to create sustainable value for the long term, growing steadily alongside all stakeholders, guided by its vision of being the sustainable "Kitchen of the World."