Teach For Thailand 10th Anniversary

Yutthakrit Chalermthai, or 'Nat,' was the first Fellowship cohort and is currently the President of Teach For Thailand Alumni Board. Nat is currently the founder of Education for the Deaf (EDeaf), whose aim is to reduce inequality for those with hearing difficulties.

"The 2-year Fellowship Program illuminated the various facets and complexities of the current crisis in Thai education. As a Fellow, I developed a profound interest in educational challenges, shaping my current career path.

I have had opportunities to collaborate with various organizations post-Program, which welcomed me with open arms knowing I’ve worked with TFT. Teach For Thailand has nurtured leadership potential in its Fellows, who always strive for optimal solutions, regardless of the setting. All Fellows share a common goal, and Teach For Thailand provides an effective support system.

The Fellowship Program grants you leadership, critical thinking, and decision-making skills, along with self-discovery. This transformative experience extends beyond the individual, influencing students, shaping family attitudes, reigniting school teachers' passion, and proposing innovative perspectives to the community. Through our work, we contribute to rejuvenating and inspiring a renewed passion, fostering positive change in the Thai education landscape."

Teach For Thailand’s Fellow Cohort 9, a reflection from the new generation

Warattaya Chaisin (Preaw) earned unexpected experiences and invaluable lessons as a Fellow. "Being on the ground, I've gained a profound understanding of the problem in Thai education and insights into local ways of life and society. This experience propels my commitment to continue working in this field beyond the program. The two-year journey surpassed my expectations, offering not only knowledge but also an extensive network that remains valuable post-program.

Furthermore, this experience provided ample opportunities for personal growth, particularly in adaptability. Regardless of the location or challenges, Teach For Thailand has equipped me with problem-solving skills that empower me to forge ahead and generate positive impact."

Teach For Thailand’s success nurtures its supporter’s inspiration

Mr. Vichien Pongsathorn, president of the Yuvabadhana Foundation and supporter of Teach For Thailand, stated “I hope Teach For Thailand succeeds in its mission to reduce inequality in Thai education. There are millions of children who lack the opportunities and potential to become quality citizens, contributing to the development of society, their families, and communities. It is important that we all take part in realizing positive change.”

In closing, Mr. Vichitapol Pholpoke, the founder and CEO of Teach For Thailand, reflected on the foundation's future endeavors, stating, "Teach For Thailand's journey is a continuous process of self-development. Every experience and challenge serves as a milestone, propelling us toward becoming a continually improving organization dedicated to supporting Thai education and weaving a better future for all."

