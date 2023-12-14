Teach For Thailand 10th Anniversary
Teach For Thailand 10th Anniversary 10 Years of Change for a Better Thai Education
Over the past decade, Teach For Thailand Foundation has been steadfast in its commitment to addressing educational inequality through the cultivation of a robust leadership network. As we embark on our 11th year, our mission is to reach 100,000 students in 175 schools, through 300 Fellows, by 2026, whilst our alumni reaches 500,000 students.
Building up to its 10th anniversary, Teach For Thailand has cultivated a leadership network comprising over 500 individuals from diverse background, impacting more than 100 schools across 21 provinces throughout Thailand. This initiative has played a pivotal role in delivering quality education to over 120,000 students nationwide.
In its 11th year, Teach For Thailand aspires to continue expanding its impact, addressing educational needs, and contributing to a brighter and better future for Thailand.
The Siam Society Under Royal Patronage, Bangkok, November 18, 2023 -- Teach For Thailand commemorates a decade of success during its "10 Years of Change" #WeavingtheFuture event, featuring esteemed guests from diverse fields and corporate supporters, including Mr. Vichien Phongsathorn, Dr. Adit Laichoothai, Assoc. Prof. Ladda Pukiat, Dr. Kaanwarin Polanunt, and more. The event includes participants from the current Fellowship cohort and the Teach For Thailand Alumni Network, culminating in a panel discussion titled "10 Years of Change: The Path We Walked and the Future of Thai Education."
Mr. Vichitapol Pholpoke, the founder and CEO of Teach For Thailand, has reflected on the organization's significant impact over the past decade. “The Teach For Thailand Fellowship Program has successfully recruited and developed numerous individuals, emphasizing the importance of diverse talents working as teachers for two years in high-need schools. The program aims to provide these individuals with a comprehensive understanding of the crises in education, extending beyond infrastructure challenges. The issue of educational inequality is not an easy task, but the organization is confident in its investment in human resource development and the creation of a highly efficient leadership network.
Teach For Thailand fosters connections among individuals, promoting a deeper understanding of the educational crisis. Armed with this understanding, these individuals align their strategies with action, leading to effective problem-solving. Remarkably, more than 50% of Teach For Thailand alumni continue working in the field of education, utilizing their diverse experiences to address countless issues on a national scale. This has resulted in the emergence of leaders with a genuine understanding of the complex challenges facing education in Thailand.”
Teach For Thailand’s Fellow Cohort 1, a vision towards the path of educational development.
Yutthakrit Chalermthai, or 'Nat,' was the first Fellowship cohort and is currently the President of Teach For Thailand Alumni Board. Nat is currently the founder of Education for the Deaf (EDeaf), whose aim is to reduce inequality for those with hearing difficulties.
"The 2-year Fellowship Program illuminated the various facets and complexities of the current crisis in Thai education. As a Fellow, I developed a profound interest in educational challenges, shaping my current career path.
I have had opportunities to collaborate with various organizations post-Program, which welcomed me with open arms knowing I’ve worked with TFT. Teach For Thailand has nurtured leadership potential in its Fellows, who always strive for optimal solutions, regardless of the setting. All Fellows share a common goal, and Teach For Thailand provides an effective support system.
The Fellowship Program grants you leadership, critical thinking, and decision-making skills, along with self-discovery. This transformative experience extends beyond the individual, influencing students, shaping family attitudes, reigniting school teachers' passion, and proposing innovative perspectives to the community. Through our work, we contribute to rejuvenating and inspiring a renewed passion, fostering positive change in the Thai education landscape."
Teach For Thailand’s Fellow Cohort 9, a reflection from the new generation
Warattaya Chaisin (Preaw) earned unexpected experiences and invaluable lessons as a Fellow. "Being on the ground, I've gained a profound understanding of the problem in Thai education and insights into local ways of life and society. This experience propels my commitment to continue working in this field beyond the program. The two-year journey surpassed my expectations, offering not only knowledge but also an extensive network that remains valuable post-program.
Furthermore, this experience provided ample opportunities for personal growth, particularly in adaptability. Regardless of the location or challenges, Teach For Thailand has equipped me with problem-solving skills that empower me to forge ahead and generate positive impact."
Teach For Thailand’s success nurtures its supporter’s inspiration
Mr. Vichien Pongsathorn, president of the Yuvabadhana Foundation and supporter of Teach For Thailand, stated “I hope Teach For Thailand succeeds in its mission to reduce inequality in Thai education. There are millions of children who lack the opportunities and potential to become quality citizens, contributing to the development of society, their families, and communities. It is important that we all take part in realizing positive change.”
In closing, Mr. Vichitapol Pholpoke, the founder and CEO of Teach For Thailand, reflected on the foundation's future endeavors, stating, "Teach For Thailand's journey is a continuous process of self-development. Every experience and challenge serves as a milestone, propelling us toward becoming a continually improving organization dedicated to supporting Thai education and weaving a better future for all."
Follow Teach For Thailand to stay updated on our initiatives driving positive change in Thai education, and support us at www.teachforthailand.org