CP, True Leasing, SCG, Toyota, and CJPT sign MOU for collaboration towards carbon neutrality in Thailand

There are three areas of focus: Data Solutions, Mobility Solutions, and Energy Solutions. In Data Solutions, we improved loading efficiency and optimized delivery routes by utilizing big data from CP and SCG's retail and logistics operations as well as traffic flow and vehicle data. At the stores where we conducted the demonstration, we confirmed approximately 15%*1 immediate reduction in CO2 emissions.

For Mobility Solutions, we introduced a variety of vehicles, including FC Trucks, the Hilux Revo BEV concept, the JPN TAXI LPG-HEV, and mini-commercial light vans (Kei) based on how they are used in Thailand. The vehicles were used in the demonstration for logistics and human flow operations. We confirmed approximately 68 tons/year*2 reduction in CO2 emissions. In addition, we succeeded in flight verification of the FC Drone for fertilizing, seeding, and other tasks at a CP Farm.

For Energy Solutions, we introduced, for the first time in Thailand, equipment to produce hydrogen using biogas derived from Charoen Pokphand Foods poultry farm manure and food waste at Toyota's bases, for the effective use of energy unique to Thailand. The hydrogen was used as fuel for FC Trucks and the FC Drone—and in a racing car at the end of December. In addition, we have plans to conduct a demonstration on energy management at our sites using solar power generation and a Battery Energy Storage System.