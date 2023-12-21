NRF pushes food industry toward ‘net zero’ for a sustainable future

These goals have been shared among business leaders, who have been pouring in effort to restructure their work processes and supply chains, from upstream to downstream, to ensure their operation is sustainable. Leading organizations are also working with partners and SMEs to increase their resilience to adjustments while ensuring they can contribute efficiently to efforts to mitigate climate change.

Also following this trend is NR Instant Produce Public Co Ltd (NRF), a global food industry leader and producer of food for the future. NRF’s chief executive officer announced the company’s commitment to sustainability at a recent international forum in Bangkok hosted by the United Nations Global Compact Network Thailand (UNGCNT).

Speaking under the topic “Building Supply Chain Resilience” at the GCNT Forum 2023: Partnership for Human Capital 5.0, NRF’s CEO Dan Pathomvanich underscored the company’s goal of achieving a net zero target by 2030.

Net zero stands for zero emission of greenhouse gases.

Dan pointed out that as many as 60% of NRF products, which include seasonings, sauces, curry pastes and alternative protein foods, come from suppliers. Hence, the company’s sustainability strategy focuses on pushing products toward the net zero goal as soon as possible.