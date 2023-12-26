Kao Thailand partners with SCGC and Dow to develop packaging with key sustainability benefits

Today, the three companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Dow Thailand's headquarters in True Digital Park West.

Kao, a leading manufacturer of consumer products from Japan including Attack, Biore, Haiter, Laurier and Magiclean, plan to use the new, sustainable packaging across a wide range of its product portfolio in Thailand in the near future. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Kao Thailand President, Yuji Shimizu; SCGC Executive Director, Pisan Uawithya; and Dow Thailand President, Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai.

"Kao is delighted to partner with leading chemical companies such as SCGC and Dow to joint develop innovations for sustainable packaging based on the 4R principles: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Replace, which align with our ESG strategy or what we call the ’Kirei Lifestyle Plan,’” said Yuji Shimizu, Kao Thailand President. “Kao is committed to achieving Zero Carbon Emission by 2040 in an effort to help mitigating global warming and climate change issues. This is why our business is seriously focused on energy conservation within our production plants and products design and development throughout product lifecycle to reduce carbon emissions. Moreover, we have a target of achieving net zero waste plastic packaging by 2040. Hence, Kao needs partners that are experts, strong, and have common goals, such as Dow and SCGC, to help us achieve our goals to create environmentally friendly packaging in a sustainable way that truly benefits consumers."