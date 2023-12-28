Canon unveils 3 new RF lenses: RF-S10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM, RF24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z, and RF200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM

Canon RF-S10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM is a new ultra-wide-angle zoom lens designed for APS-C EOS R series cameras. Compact in design, measuring just 44.9mm and weighing approximately 150g, it offers a 16-29mm full-frame equivalent focal length. Ideal for capturing expansive angles in tight spaces, this lens eliminates the need for a selfie stick in vlogging and wide-scene photography.

Canon RF24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z stands out as the first RF series lens featuring an iris ring, combining the expansive focal range of the RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM with the high-optical quality and large aperture performance of the RF24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM. Excelling in delivering sharp, high-quality zoom images, it is well-equipped for both high-resolution photography and 8K video recording, offering versatility for a variety of subjects and compositions.

Canon's RF200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM, a groundbreaking super-telephoto zoom lens, is the first in its class to offer waterproof and dustproof features outside the luxury segment. It boasts an extensive zoom up to 800mm (1600mm with a Teleconverter), ideal for capturing distant subjects like birds in flight or motor sports. The lens’s 200-800mm range (320-1280mm on APS-C cameras) provides photographers the versatility to shoot both close-up details and wide-angle perspectives with ease.

Canon reinforces its leadership in top-notch imaging solutions, boasting an extensive lineup of over 100 camera models, lens kits, and accessories. Canon remains dedicated to developing products that meet the high standards of photography and video quality, catering to the varied needs of customers in Thailand and around the world.