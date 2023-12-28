Canon unveils 3 new RF lenses: RF-S10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM, RF24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z, and RF200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM
Expanding the RF lens series for modern creators and strengthening photographic leadership with a portfolio of over 100 lens options in 2023
Bangkok, 25 December 2023 - Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Canon), a global leader in digital imaging technology, introduced 3 new lenses in the RF family, designed for today’s creators. The lineup features a lightweight wide-angle lens (RF-S10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM), a standard professional zoom lens (RF24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z), and the world's first super-telephoto zoom lens (RF200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM). This expansion, along with many other lens models, solidifies Canon's position as a leading photography brand. With a diverse range comprising over 100 lens models, Canon continues to captivate camera enthusiasts throughout Thailand.
Ms. Netnarin Chancharassuk, Senior Director - Consumer Imaging Information Product Group of Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, "As a global leader in imaging solutions, Canon is dedicated to developing products that cater to the diverse needs of our customers. Over the past five years, we've noticed a significant trend in content production, prompting us to expand our lens product line. Canon now offers over 120 lens models in the Thai market, affirming our position as a market leader. Our range covers an extensive array of uses, spanning from 5.2 mm to 1200 mm, meeting the demands of all types of photography and video applications. Canon's lenses also provide support for the specialized field of VR (Virtual Reality) production, a feature not found in other brands."
“In 2023, Canon introduced 8 new lens models including super-telephoto zoom, ultra-wide zoom, pancake, and standard zoom lenses with a various focal lengths. This extensive range caters to users across the spectrum, from amateurs to professionals. Everyone can now experience our three latest lenses: the Canon RF-S10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM, Canon RF24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z, and Canon RF200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM. We are excited that everyone will get the chance to test these lenses and witness their performance firsthand in Thailand."
Canon RF-S10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM is a new ultra-wide-angle zoom lens designed for APS-C EOS R series cameras. Compact in design, measuring just 44.9mm and weighing approximately 150g, it offers a 16-29mm full-frame equivalent focal length. Ideal for capturing expansive angles in tight spaces, this lens eliminates the need for a selfie stick in vlogging and wide-scene photography.
Canon RF24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z stands out as the first RF series lens featuring an iris ring, combining the expansive focal range of the RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM with the high-optical quality and large aperture performance of the RF24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM. Excelling in delivering sharp, high-quality zoom images, it is well-equipped for both high-resolution photography and 8K video recording, offering versatility for a variety of subjects and compositions.
Canon's RF200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM, a groundbreaking super-telephoto zoom lens, is the first in its class to offer waterproof and dustproof features outside the luxury segment. It boasts an extensive zoom up to 800mm (1600mm with a Teleconverter), ideal for capturing distant subjects like birds in flight or motor sports. The lens’s 200-800mm range (320-1280mm on APS-C cameras) provides photographers the versatility to shoot both close-up details and wide-angle perspectives with ease.
Canon reinforces its leadership in top-notch imaging solutions, boasting an extensive lineup of over 100 camera models, lens kits, and accessories. Canon remains dedicated to developing products that meet the high standards of photography and video quality, catering to the varied needs of customers in Thailand and around the world.