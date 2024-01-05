New CEOs take charge at two SCBX subsidiaries

Effective January 1, 2024, Dr. Arak Sutivong assumes the critical role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at SCB DataX Company Limited (DataX), while concurrently retain his position as Deputy CEO of SCBX, where he will spearhead the establishment of a robust foundation and enhance competitiveness. With a mission to propel SCBX Group to new heights, Dr. Arak Sutivong will leverage cutting-edge technologies such as big data, data science, and artificial intelligence. Aligned with the corporate strategy, SCBX Group is aspired to becoming a leading regional financial technology company group, with an AI-First Organization as the central tenet, driving transformative initiatives for long-term sustainability.

Furthermore, Dr. Arak has assumed the pivotal role of Chairman of the Board of Directors at InnovestX, and appointed Mrs. Boontip Kritchaikul as the CEO of InnovestX Securities Company Limited (InnovestX). In her new role, Mrs. Boontip embraces a crucial mission, aiming to lead in investment and digital asset services across ASEAN. Committed to continuous innovation, the focus is on laying the foundation for future financial advancements, exploring new investment opportunities, and ensuring efficient, sustainable growth for the SCBX Group.