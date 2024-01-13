Siam Piwat and Government Savings Bank create sustainable value through “Citizen of Love by Siam Piwat X The Meal Project for the Younger Generation”

In addition, there was a recreational activity that provided opportunities for students in remote areas to practice their imagination to create works of art and organize an exhibition "Art for a Better World." Chalit Nakpawan, an independent artist led this activity by sharing his painting techniques and instilling in children the importance of protecting the environment through an activity “Thank You For Throwing It Away, The Right Way” by the Government Savings Bank.

The project also offered eyeglasses to students with vision problems and free haircuts by professional barbers for children for good hygiene. This is to give children the opportunity to develop their potential in all aspects and to further develop them for sustainable benefits.

The social project “Citizen of Love by Siam Piwat X The Meal Project for the Younger Generation by the Government Savings Bank” was also supported by a group of partners, who joined in to deliver food, snacks, and essential supplies, including donuts from Duck Donut, Mali Milk, Milo, Playmore gummy candies and lollipops, Carson school socks, snacks from President European Food, Mae Pranom chili paste, Lego toys, Play Mobi toys, D-nee Kids, Benice body care products, and Tomi cleaning products from Neo Corporate.

This project was one of Siam Piwat’s commitments to continue to pursue their business-driving vision, as well as to focus on providing opportunities, equality, and support for success, which will promote sustainable development of the nation for generations to come.