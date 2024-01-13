Siam Piwat and Government Savings Bank create sustainable value through “Citizen of Love by Siam Piwat X The Meal Project for the Younger Generation”
Siam Piwat Group, a leading property and retail developer - the owner and operator of global destinations, including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM, ICS, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, was moving forward to pursue their commitment to driving a business that benefits people, communities, and society by providing opportunities and creating equality for all groups in society.
As part of this commitment, they joined forces with their alliances, led by the Government Savings Bank, and the Border Patrol Police School to continuously support activities that promote diversity, equality, and inclusion, via the project “Citizen of Love by Siam Piwat X The Meal Project for the Younger Generation by the Government Savings Bank.” To celebrate 2024 Children's Day, the Government Savings Bank brought joy to children by providing educational supplies, necessities, lunch, and recreational activities to students at Ban Tham Hin Border Patrol Police School in Suan Phueng District, Ratchaburi Province.
The social project “Citizen of Love by Siam Piwat” has continued its mission to promote love, opportunities, equality, and happiness to society for the fifth consecutive year. Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd. stated “For over 60 years, from the beginning to the present day, our company has adhered to the vision of conducting a business that benefits many people and being an important part of improving the quality of life of Thai people. Siam Piwat is a well-growing platform that creates opportunities for people to grow and succeed together, both within and outside the organization. This year, we joined forces with our ecosystem alliances, led by the Government Savings Bank, to drive the social project “Citizen of Love by Siam Piwat X The Meal Project for the Younger Generation by the Government Savings Bank.” To bring smiles and happiness to students on Children's Day at Ban Tham Hin Border Patrol Police School in Suan Phueng District, Ratchaburi Province, the project awarded merit scholarships, supplies, and other necessities, as well as lunch and recreational activities from the cooperation of our partners and customers. In this event, executives from the Government Savings Bank, led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Kanchon Intararam, Deputy Commander of the Border Patrol Police, alliances and customers also participated in delivering happiness and creating smiles for the children.
In addition, there was a recreational activity that provided opportunities for students in remote areas to practice their imagination to create works of art and organize an exhibition "Art for a Better World." Chalit Nakpawan, an independent artist led this activity by sharing his painting techniques and instilling in children the importance of protecting the environment through an activity “Thank You For Throwing It Away, The Right Way” by the Government Savings Bank.
The project also offered eyeglasses to students with vision problems and free haircuts by professional barbers for children for good hygiene. This is to give children the opportunity to develop their potential in all aspects and to further develop them for sustainable benefits.
The social project “Citizen of Love by Siam Piwat X The Meal Project for the Younger Generation by the Government Savings Bank” was also supported by a group of partners, who joined in to deliver food, snacks, and essential supplies, including donuts from Duck Donut, Mali Milk, Milo, Playmore gummy candies and lollipops, Carson school socks, snacks from President European Food, Mae Pranom chili paste, Lego toys, Play Mobi toys, D-nee Kids, Benice body care products, and Tomi cleaning products from Neo Corporate.
This project was one of Siam Piwat’s commitments to continue to pursue their business-driving vision, as well as to focus on providing opportunities, equality, and support for success, which will promote sustainable development of the nation for generations to come.