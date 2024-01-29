Canon celebrates the month of love with '2 for 1' repair promotion campaign
Throughout February, bring at least two beloved Canon cameras and lenses to Canon Service Center (Sathorn Square Office Tower, Bangkok) to enjoy repair and cleaning service promotion.
Bangkok, 29 January 2024 — Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Canon) is running the 2-for-1 service promotion, inviting Canon customers to express love and care for their cameras and lenses throughout the month of love. Simply bring a pair of Canon equipment under warranty to enjoy free repair and cleaning services for the second item. The heartwarming offer, available for items in pairs, runs from 1 - 29 February 2024, at the Canon Service Center, Sathorn Square Office Tower, Bangkok.
The February special deals are as follows:
• Free repair and cleaning services for the second item (starting service fee of 826 baht) when paying the regular fee for the first item.
• This promotion excludes spare parts.
Check out the full service terms at https://th.canon/th/consumer/web/camera-free-service-charge, reach out to Canon Call Center at 02-344-9999, or contact via LINE Official Account: @CanonThailand.
Terms & Conditions:
- This promotion shall be valid from February 1, 2024, to February 29, 2024.
- Customers can enjoy this service on business days from Monday to Friday, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, and holidays announced by the company.
- The promotion applies only when a customer uses the repair or cleaning service for a minimum of 2 items (1 pair).
- For this promotion, customers can use the repair or cleaning service for more than 2 items, but the additional number of items must be in pairs only.
- The company reserves the right to offer a free service charge for the item subject to a lower repair and/or cleaning service charge.
- The 2-for-1 repair or cleaning service promotion applies to an unlimited number of items (in pairs only) per customer.
- If there is any cancellation of the repair or cleaning service for any one of the two items originally requested, customers will not be able to enjoy this promotion.
- This promotion is available only to customers who purchase Canon products with an official warranty.
- Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. will use personal information that customers fill in the form for notification, validation, and identification purposes for this promotion only. We will protect customers’ data under the law and the company's policy. Customers can view additional details about the Company's Information Security Policy at https://th.canon/en/consumer/web/terms-and-conditions.
- In the event of any dispute, the decision of Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is deemed final.
- Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. reserves the right to make changes to or cancel this promotion and alter other relevant details, without prior notice.