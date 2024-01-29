Canon celebrates the month of love with '2 for 1' repair promotion campaign

Bangkok, 29 January 2024 — Canon Marketing (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Canon) is running the 2-for-1 service promotion, inviting Canon customers to express love and care for their cameras and lenses throughout the month of love. Simply bring a pair of Canon equipment under warranty to enjoy free repair and cleaning services for the second item. The heartwarming offer, available for items in pairs, runs from 1 - 29 February 2024, at the Canon Service Center, Sathorn Square Office Tower, Bangkok.

The February special deals are as follows:

• Free repair and cleaning services for the second item (starting service fee of 826 baht) when paying the regular fee for the first item.

• This promotion excludes spare parts.

Check out the full service terms at https://th.canon/th/consumer/web/camera-free-service-charge, reach out to Canon Call Center at 02-344-9999, or contact via LINE Official Account: @CanonThailand.