TPIPP, Kasetsart University sign MOU to enhance academic cooperation

Representing the university were Professor Dr Wanchai Yodsudjai, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering (7th from left) and Associate Professor Dr Suchart Luengprasert, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Engineering (6th from left). The signing representatives from the company included Mr Pakkapol Leopairut, Executive Vice President (5th from right), and Mr Soontorn Dissayanun, Legal Manager (3rd from right).

This collaboration, marked by their signatures, will be highly beneficial for the exchange of knowledge and experiences between academics and researchers from Kasetsart University and TPI Polene Power Public Company Limited. The aim is to enhance the capabilities of personnel to meet the business and industry needs. Additionally, the company has generously provided a scholarship fund of 600,000 Baht for students of the Faculty of Engineering, ensuring financial readiness for their studies until completion at various degree levels.

The company earnestly hopes that this scholarship initiative will bring significant benefits to students, faculty members, and the entire Faculty of Engineering, serving as a crucial force for the ongoing development and progress of Thailand.

