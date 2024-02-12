Mega Show Bangkok 2024 sparks excitement in Thai sector, attracts foreign buyers

Highlighting their higher spending potential compared to general tourists, Khan emphasized the positive economic impact stemming from their expenditures on travel, accommodation, shopping, and business dealings. The upcoming Mega Show Bangkok 2024, an international trade fair, is poised to showcase over 200 products from Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China, expecting to host more than 6,200 buyers from across the globe.

With Thailand's robust tourism sector serving as a key attraction, its strategic position as a connecting hub for international flights further enhances its appeal. Additionally, streamlined visa application processes contribute to facilitating travel, particularly from regions including ASEAN, the Middle East, Europe, and Russia.

The Mega Show Bangkok 2024, organized by ComAsia Limited, is scheduled to take place from July 17–20, 2024 at the BITEC International Trade and Exhibition Center, spanning over 25,000 square meters. The event will feature sub-exhibitions comprising six main business categories: Mega Gift and Home Fair, Mega Electronics Fair, Mega Hardware and Gardening Fair, Mega Wellness and Health Fair, Mega Lighting Fair, and Mega Pets Fair. With the capacity to accommodate over 1,500 booths, the event anticipates participation from approximately 1,000 exhibitors, including international pavilions from 10 countries.