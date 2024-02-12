Mega Show Bangkok 2024 sparks excitement in Thai sector, attracts foreign buyers
Bangkok, Thailand - [8 Feb 2024]: Javed Khan, General Manager of ComAsia Limited, expressed his confidence in Thailand's capacity to capture and cater to the market of foreign MICE.
Highlighting their higher spending potential compared to general tourists, Khan emphasized the positive economic impact stemming from their expenditures on travel, accommodation, shopping, and business dealings. The upcoming Mega Show Bangkok 2024, an international trade fair, is poised to showcase over 200 products from Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China, expecting to host more than 6,200 buyers from across the globe.
With Thailand's robust tourism sector serving as a key attraction, its strategic position as a connecting hub for international flights further enhances its appeal. Additionally, streamlined visa application processes contribute to facilitating travel, particularly from regions including ASEAN, the Middle East, Europe, and Russia.
The Mega Show Bangkok 2024, organized by ComAsia Limited, is scheduled to take place from July 17–20, 2024 at the BITEC International Trade and Exhibition Center, spanning over 25,000 square meters. The event will feature sub-exhibitions comprising six main business categories: Mega Gift and Home Fair, Mega Electronics Fair, Mega Hardware and Gardening Fair, Mega Wellness and Health Fair, Mega Lighting Fair, and Mega Pets Fair. With the capacity to accommodate over 1,500 booths, the event anticipates participation from approximately 1,000 exhibitors, including international pavilions from 10 countries.
Mr. Nikhom Lertmallikaporn, Executive Chairman of Worlddex G.E.C. Company Limited and co-organizer of the Mega Show Bangkok 2024 emphasized the event's exponential growth, offering enhanced opportunities for Thai businesses. He underscored the event's affordability for local enterprises, presenting a cost-effective platform for marketing and networking. Notably, Thailand's logistics, infrastructure, and hospitality further solidify its position as an ideal destination for MICE events.
Addressing the challenges posed by global trade and travel dynamics, concerted efforts are being made to attract buyers from diverse markets, including Russia, the Middle East, Europe, and India. Leveraging Thailand's allure as a shopping paradise and strategically promoting the Mega Show, organizers aim to position Thailand as a premier sourcing destination on the global stage.
Furthermore, initiatives are in place to support SMEs' participation through cost subsidies, with the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) offering financial assistance to eligible businesses. This underscores the commitment to fostering economic growth and promoting Thailand's entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Mr. Chanchai Sirikasemlert, Director of the Textile Industry Development Institute (THTI), highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in bolstering Thailand's soft power through product innovation and market expansion. Ms. Prapaiphan Asawasirilert, Vice President of Public Relations and International Affairs at The Thai Gifts, Souvenirs, and Home Decoration Association, echoed these sentiments, expressing optimism regarding SMEs' market penetration and international visibility through collaborative endeavors.
The Mega Show Bangkok 2024 is a testament to Thailand's unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth, innovation, and global connectivity.