“Thailand Post” teams up with “BIG” and “EGCO Group” to pioneer hydrogen energy in logistics, gearing towards low-carbon business

Under this collaboration, Thailand Post Company Limited will spearhead the provision of routes for testing hydrogen energy applications in land transportation and logistics domestically, with future prospects for international expansion. BIG will oversee the procurement of transportation vehicles and hydrogen filling operations, leveraging innovative approaches to hydrogen energy utilization for vehicles. Meanwhile, EGCO Group will play a pivotal role in providing collaborative support and expertise in the development and exploration of hydrogen innovation across various domains to enhance transportation capabilities, including the integration of renewable energy sources in hydrogen production for the logistics sector.

Dr. Danan Suphatthaphan, President of Thailand Post Co., Ltd., expressed immense enthusiasm for Thailand Post's involvement in advancing the study of hydrogen energy for logistics services alongside esteemed partners BIG and EGCO Group. We are confidence in the feasibility study's pivotal role in integrating hydrogen energy solutions into Thailand's logistics landscape, thereby propelling Thailand Post towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with governmental directives.