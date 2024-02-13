“Thailand Post” teams up with “BIG” and “EGCO Group” to pioneer hydrogen energy in logistics, gearing towards low-carbon business
“Thailand Post” is embarking on a strategic collaboration with “BIG” and “Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group”, as they signed a cooperation agreement aimed at exploring the utilization of hydrogen energy in the development and enhancement of logistics services provided by Thailand Post. This partnership aims to elevate energy management standards, bolster the capacity to deliver parcels and postal items sustainably, and align with the country's Net Zero objective by 2065.
Under this collaboration, Thailand Post Company Limited will spearhead the provision of routes for testing hydrogen energy applications in land transportation and logistics domestically, with future prospects for international expansion. BIG will oversee the procurement of transportation vehicles and hydrogen filling operations, leveraging innovative approaches to hydrogen energy utilization for vehicles. Meanwhile, EGCO Group will play a pivotal role in providing collaborative support and expertise in the development and exploration of hydrogen innovation across various domains to enhance transportation capabilities, including the integration of renewable energy sources in hydrogen production for the logistics sector.
Dr. Danan Suphatthaphan, President of Thailand Post Co., Ltd., expressed immense enthusiasm for Thailand Post's involvement in advancing the study of hydrogen energy for logistics services alongside esteemed partners BIG and EGCO Group. We are confidence in the feasibility study's pivotal role in integrating hydrogen energy solutions into Thailand's logistics landscape, thereby propelling Thailand Post towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with governmental directives.
Mr. Piyabut Charuphen, Managing Director of BIG, underscored BIG's commitment to spearheading hydrogen innovation, leveraging the collective expertise of BIG and its parent company, Air Products, as global leaders in green hydrogen investment. He emphasized BIG's dedication to fostering sustainability on an international scale, aligning with BIG's overarching business strategy of “Generating A Cleaner Future”. Recognizing the pivotal role of clean energy in driving Thailand's energy transition, Mr. Piyabut reiterated BIG's continued investment focusing on hydrogen innovation as one of the key enablers in mitigating carbon dioxide emissions from the transportation sector.
Mr. Thepparat Theppitak, President of EGCO Group, highlighted EGCO Group's steadfast dedication to driving sustainable growth in the power sector with the direction of "Cleaner, Smarter, and Stronger to Drive Sustainable Growth" with an ultimate goal to achieve Net Zero by 2050. EGCO Group is committed to promoting hydrogen as a critical alternative energy source capable of facilitating the transition from fossil fuels to green energy by fostering partnerships, conducting technology studies, and exploring investment opportunities across the hydrogen supply chain. With a proven track record spanning over 31 years in the power and other related power businesses, EGCO Group is poised to contribute its expertise to the collaborative effort. EGCO Group also stands ready to support Thailand Post and BIG in realizing the full potential of hydrogen innovation, including the exploration of future business prospects.