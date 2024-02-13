Delta Electronics Thailand recognized in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 for ESG Excellence

In the “Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components” sector of the Sustainability Yearbook 2024, Delta Thailand stands as the sole representative of Thailand. This achievement follows the company's previous accolades, including the S&P Global Bronze Class Award and two S&P Global Silver Class Awards.

Victor Cheng, CEO of Delta Electronics Thailand, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Delta is honoured to maintain our sustainability leadership in Thailand’s electronics manufacturing industry. We are proud to be on both the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, which are global sustainability assessments for the international investor community. We collaborate with our stakeholders to measure and implement strategic actions to improve resilience and efficiency while reducing our carbon footprint.”