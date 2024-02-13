Delta Electronics Thailand recognized in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 for ESG Excellence
Delta Electronics (Thailand) has once again earned a spot in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024, recognizing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance.
In the “Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components” sector of the Sustainability Yearbook 2024, Delta Thailand stands as the sole representative of Thailand. This achievement follows the company's previous accolades, including the S&P Global Bronze Class Award and two S&P Global Silver Class Awards.
Victor Cheng, CEO of Delta Electronics Thailand, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Delta is honoured to maintain our sustainability leadership in Thailand’s electronics manufacturing industry. We are proud to be on both the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, which are global sustainability assessments for the international investor community. We collaborate with our stakeholders to measure and implement strategic actions to improve resilience and efficiency while reducing our carbon footprint.”
Yearbook members are selected based on their score from the S&P Global 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA Score). Delta showcases its sustainable leadership by achieving scores within the top 15% of its industry and a CSA Score within 30% of its industry’s top-performing company.
The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 is grounded in the 2023 CSA of 9,400 leading companies worldwide across 62 industries. The assessment involved 174,000 uploaded documents and collected 16,500,000 data entry points. Since 2023, a revised methodology aligns the Yearbook’s approach with the criteria used to select companies into S&P Global ESG Indices.
Developed in collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark. It tracks the stock performance of leading companies worldwide based on economic, environmental, and social criteria. S&P Global published the Sustainability Yearbook 2020 in collaboration with RobecoSAM after S&P Global acquired the ESG Ratings business from RobecoSAM.