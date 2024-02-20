EA signs MOU with FTI Phuket to jointly create Green Island; Low Carbon City, a prototype world-class eco-tourism destination

For the strategies to support Phuket to become the Green Island; Low Carbon City, the EA group is ready to collaborate with the public sector, private sector, and the Federation of Thai Industries Phuket to support and invest in Green Logistics and Green Electricity on the Phuket island, consisting of:

1. Promoting Phuket International Airport to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by using Green Electricity to produce electricity from hybrid solar and batteries, converting airport vehicles to EVs, and installing EV chargers at the airport. Promoting the use of public EVs at the airport in collaboration with Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited through the establishment of a joint venture company, named Airports Energy Absolute Co., Ltd.

2. Promoting the sale and use of EVs for commercial and public purposes in Phuket through local private companies via Nex Point PCL.

3. Installing EA Anywhere electric vehicle charging stations, both AC and DC systems, at main points of transportation in Phuket.

4. Promoting water tourism by using E-Ferry in collaboration with local private sectors for transportation and tourism between islands.

5. Investing in a high-efficiency waste-to-energy power plant with a capacity of 9.9 MW in the project to dispose of solid waste with an incinerator system with a capacity of not less than 500 tons per day at the Phuket Municipality Waste Disposal Center.

6. Consulting and investing in Smart City, new city, or large mixed-use communities, promoting Green Logistics and Green Electricity.