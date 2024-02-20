EA signs MOU with FTI Phuket to jointly create Green Island; Low Carbon City, a prototype world-class eco-tourism destination
Energy Absolute Public Company Limited (EA) has signed an MOU with the Federation of Thai Industries Phuket (FTI Phuket) to jointly support the creation of a low-carbon green city. Somphote Ahunai, EA’s CEO, announces moving forward with cooperation in all sectors. Pushing Phuket to become a prototype world-class eco-tourism destination, along with applying the Green Business Platform used there to other provinces, aiming to accelerate Thailand's journey to become a leading country in the world to achieve Carbon Neutral ahead of schedule.
Mr. Somphote Ahunai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Energy Absolute Public Company Limited or EA, revealed that the EA group has signed an MOU with the Federation of Thai Industries Phuket to collaborate on "Supporting Phuket to Become Green Island; Low Carbon City, to promote the expansion and growth of tourism and business industries in Phuket." The goal is to make Phuket a green island, a low-carbon city with the best environment in all aspects, ready to welcome tourists from all over the world.
The EA group is committed to helping Thailand move towards carbon neutrality and sees Phuket as particularly suitable for promoting such initiatives due to its world-renowned tourist destination status. Therefore, Phuket is the first and the prototype province that EA will support to promote carbon neutrality comprehensively.
For the strategies to support Phuket to become the Green Island; Low Carbon City, the EA group is ready to collaborate with the public sector, private sector, and the Federation of Thai Industries Phuket to support and invest in Green Logistics and Green Electricity on the Phuket island, consisting of:
1. Promoting Phuket International Airport to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by using Green Electricity to produce electricity from hybrid solar and batteries, converting airport vehicles to EVs, and installing EV chargers at the airport. Promoting the use of public EVs at the airport in collaboration with Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited through the establishment of a joint venture company, named Airports Energy Absolute Co., Ltd.
2. Promoting the sale and use of EVs for commercial and public purposes in Phuket through local private companies via Nex Point PCL.
3. Installing EA Anywhere electric vehicle charging stations, both AC and DC systems, at main points of transportation in Phuket.
4. Promoting water tourism by using E-Ferry in collaboration with local private sectors for transportation and tourism between islands.
5. Investing in a high-efficiency waste-to-energy power plant with a capacity of 9.9 MW in the project to dispose of solid waste with an incinerator system with a capacity of not less than 500 tons per day at the Phuket Municipality Waste Disposal Center.
6. Consulting and investing in Smart City, new city, or large mixed-use communities, promoting Green Logistics and Green Electricity.
The EA group expects to start multiple Carbon Neutral projects simultaneously within this year, as the public and private sectors of Phuket support the promotion of actual operations to push Phuket to have a good environment, leading to the goal of Green Traveling in Green Island. The EA group also expects to apply the Green Business Platform developed in Phuket to other provinces, making Thailand one of the leading countries in the world to achieve Carbon Neutral ahead of schedule.
“The EA group supports Phuket to become Green Island; Low Carbon City to promote the expansion and growth of tourism and business industries in Phuket to a World Class level. We are ready to collaborate with the public sector, private sector, and the Federation of Thai Industries Phuket to support and invest in Green Logistics and Green Electricity in all aspects of Phuket. The EA group also expects to apply the Green Business Platform developed in Phuket to other provinces to make Thailand one of the leading countries in the world to achieve Carbon Neutral sooner than scheduled," said Mr. Somphote Ahunai.