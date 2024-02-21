Bitkub Exchange & Bitkub Academy partner with Coin98 to induce Defi and Web 3.0 education disperse
On February 19, 2024, Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., commonly recognized as Bitkub Exchange, a digital assets trading center in Thailand, and Bitkub Labs Co., Ltd., known as Bitkub Academy, a leading center for blockchain technology and digital asset education, and Coin98 Super Wallet, a leading digital assets platform in Asia, have officially announced a strategic partnership to promote the dissemination of knowledge behind Decentralized Finance (DeFi) technology as well as its current progressions, as well as Coin98 platforms.
Throughout the collaboration, bitkubacademy.com will function as a focal point in the partnership's efforts to co-create and enhance better user journey through blockchain technology endeavors, as well as provide an accessible gateway to co-developed educational content for a wide range of audiences within the ecosystem.
Mr. Atthakrit Chimplapibul, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., stated: "We are certain that this learning-oriented partnership with Coin98, a well-known company in the South East Asia region, is a significant milestone toward strengthening this industry. As Thailand’s largest digital asset exchange platform, regulated by the Thai SEC, our mission is to collectively break down the education barrier and expand accessibility to the Thai cryptocurrency community.”
Mr. Le Thanh, Founder of Coin98, stated: "As a leading player in the space, serving 9M+ worldwide users, Coin98 is dedicated to driving web3 adoption, with a strong focus on Southeast Asia, through education. Through our partnership with Bitkub Online and Bitkub Academy, we aim to remove barriers by providing accessible educational materials and fostering an inclusive learning environment. We firmly believe that empowering individuals with knowledge is key to revolutionizing decentralized technologies in the region."
In accordance with our collaboration, Mr. Sugrit Phutaviriya, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Labs Co., Ltd., stated: “Bitkub Academy is aiming to develop ourselves to become a core of education hub for cryptocurrency enthusiasts with high level of accessibility to everyone. Under collaboration with Coin98, we consider this standpoint to be solidly synchronized, and we expect increasing user engagement with the wide range of educational materials and campaigns that will be disclosed as part of this partnership.