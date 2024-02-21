Bitkub Exchange & Bitkub Academy partner with Coin98 to induce Defi and Web 3.0 education disperse

Throughout the collaboration, bitkubacademy.com will function as a focal point in the partnership's efforts to co-create and enhance better user journey through blockchain technology endeavors, as well as provide an accessible gateway to co-developed educational content for a wide range of audiences within the ecosystem.

Mr. Atthakrit Chimplapibul, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., stated: "We are certain that this learning-oriented partnership with Coin98, a well-known company in the South East Asia region, is a significant milestone toward strengthening this industry. As Thailand’s largest digital asset exchange platform, regulated by the Thai SEC, our mission is to collectively break down the education barrier and expand accessibility to the Thai cryptocurrency community.”