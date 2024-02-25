Political science pundit suggests the government create a curriculum in the education system to educate Thai children against corruption

Moreover, Mr. Serirangsan also expressed his appreciation to the NACC for setting up a working panel and providing recommendations to prevent corruption regardless of the government’s digital wallet scheme to give Baht 10,000 to people. It was considered an effective movement to prevent corruption. He encouraged the NACC to continue proactive action with other policies.

He also recalled that during 2006-2008, when he was a minister of the Prime Minister's Office of General Surayud Chulanont government, he tried to solve this problem, in particular, problems related to a policy-corruption and conflicts of interest by supporting the draft bill on offenses related to conflicts between individual interests and public interests. The draft bill had passed the National Legislative Assembly. However, the draft was denied by the Constitutional Tribunal, citing a reason that the quorum for the National Legislative Assembly meeting was not complete. However, during his tenure as chairman of the Political Development Council in 2012-2016, he tried to propose this law once again. Yet, it had never been progressed.

Unfortunately, this law was rejected, even though there were progressive measures in preventing and suppressing corruption as the draft bill expanded the base of those committing corruption. Moreover, the draft act did not only indicate monetary benefits but also included other benefits that could be calculated as valuable assets in an attempt to severely prevent conflicts of interest both vertically and horizontally. It also had a provision to prohibit the private sector from bribing, while also having severe penalties. This was a new strategy that emphasized deterrence and educating society. Although the draft law had never been enforced, today some of the key elements of the draft bill have been placed in the new Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, B.E. 2561 (2018), the professor explained.

The former Minister of the Prime Minister's Office explained that the prevention of conflicts of interest, both vertically and horizontally, referring to the prohibition involved the execution of close and extended family members in seven generations. The draft bill put criteria for not allowing people to hold political positions, government officials, and civil servants to come to seek benefits in the agencies where those people have power. There are seven vertical levels of related people, three levels up from the person, including parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, and three levels down, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Those involved horizontally include spouses, both with or without marriage certification, children, adopted children, and siblings. Nevertheless, no politicians or civil servants have brought up this issue for the amending of the current legislation until today.

