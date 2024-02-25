Political science pundit suggests the government create a curriculum in the education system to educate Thai children against corruption
Regarding the corruption situation in Thailand, Emeritus Professor Thirapat Serirangsan, Ph.D., director of the Faculty of Political Science, Doctoral Degree, Rangsit University, recently shared his views in an exclusive interview with the Integrity Way Project Team of the National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF) that “The corruption problem in Thailand is becoming more severe each day."
In particular, in the present period, corruption methods have been developed more advancingly in digitalization, compared to the laws and each responsible agency’s regulations which are still outdated. Opportunities for exploiting technologies and loopholes for illicit gains and heightened risks related to corruption and bribery are created easily. This included the complexity of the corruption methods.
Whereas, Thailand has not improved measures to strictly prevent and suppress corruption covering modernizing the law related to anti-corruption, establishing a special agency to work on prevention and provide knowledge on anti-corruption, as well as lacking instruments to encourage the public sector to participate in anti-corruption or whistleblowing. All of these make Thailand's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score and rank unprogressive among foreigners’ perceptions.
Mr. Serirangsan identified that the countries that are successful in suppressing corruption, such as Finland, do not focus on suppression measures. Instead, it focuses on preventive measures, while also creating values for the people of the country to zero tolerance against corruption. They encourage people to be concerned of public interests more than personal interests, at the same time, strengthening the legal system, and ensuring fair incomes. One of the most interesting efforts is to encourage women to play a greater role in politics. This is because it is believed that women tend to be more honest than men.
Or in the case of Singapore under the pioneer prime minister Lee Kuan Yew who has a strong intention to fight against corruption. Lee focused his policy on fighting against corruption through an education incubation for the young generations so that they will grow up to a quality citizen with integrity, while also creating a transparent bureaucratic system, and having powerful laws and agencies to combat corruption.
“If Thailand wants to suppress corruption successfully, it must follow these countries’ steps. The government, as responsible for the education system at all levels, must input an awareness of anti-corruption into the education curriculum at all levels to cultivate conscience against corruption among Thai children. The political system and civil service should also be reformed in order to have transparency in all dimensions. At the same time, the inspection agency must perform its duties strongly and seriously, and be brave enough to catch the influential person to make Thai people have faith and confidence to fight against corruption,” the academic suggested.
In addition, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the NACC must adjust their working strategies by creating preventative measures and providing knowledge as well as promoting public participation in investigating corruption such as encouraging civil society organizations (NGOs) and citizens to participate more in its works. At the same time, they must work closely with the media in order to ensure efficiency.
Moreover, Mr. Serirangsan also expressed his appreciation to the NACC for setting up a working panel and providing recommendations to prevent corruption regardless of the government’s digital wallet scheme to give Baht 10,000 to people. It was considered an effective movement to prevent corruption. He encouraged the NACC to continue proactive action with other policies.
He also recalled that during 2006-2008, when he was a minister of the Prime Minister's Office of General Surayud Chulanont government, he tried to solve this problem, in particular, problems related to a policy-corruption and conflicts of interest by supporting the draft bill on offenses related to conflicts between individual interests and public interests. The draft bill had passed the National Legislative Assembly. However, the draft was denied by the Constitutional Tribunal, citing a reason that the quorum for the National Legislative Assembly meeting was not complete. However, during his tenure as chairman of the Political Development Council in 2012-2016, he tried to propose this law once again. Yet, it had never been progressed.
Unfortunately, this law was rejected, even though there were progressive measures in preventing and suppressing corruption as the draft bill expanded the base of those committing corruption. Moreover, the draft act did not only indicate monetary benefits but also included other benefits that could be calculated as valuable assets in an attempt to severely prevent conflicts of interest both vertically and horizontally. It also had a provision to prohibit the private sector from bribing, while also having severe penalties. This was a new strategy that emphasized deterrence and educating society. Although the draft law had never been enforced, today some of the key elements of the draft bill have been placed in the new Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, B.E. 2561 (2018), the professor explained.
The former Minister of the Prime Minister's Office explained that the prevention of conflicts of interest, both vertically and horizontally, referring to the prohibition involved the execution of close and extended family members in seven generations. The draft bill put criteria for not allowing people to hold political positions, government officials, and civil servants to come to seek benefits in the agencies where those people have power. There are seven vertical levels of related people, three levels up from the person, including parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents, and three levels down, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Those involved horizontally include spouses, both with or without marriage certification, children, adopted children, and siblings. Nevertheless, no politicians or civil servants have brought up this issue for the amending of the current legislation until today.
