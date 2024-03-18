The National Anti-Corruption Commission Thailand seeks suitable measures to prevent corruption risks regarding rewards for officials to ensure transparency for all

In efforts to uphold ethical conduct among officials who are directly involved with tacking corruption, the NACC recently held a meeting to brainstorm ideas on "Guidelines for Preventing Corruption Risk Regarding Bribe Payment and Rewards from the Performance of Officials". This is aimed at voicing opinions for the revision of the guidelines for rewarding officers with appropriateness, fairness, and consistency with the performance of duties, and remuneration based on performance for officials who work in tackling corruption in the country.

According to the NACC, it has provided recommendations for the revision of the reward payment for the Customs Department, the Ministry of Finance is afraid that the rewards caused 'moral hazards' among officials who are involved in the process of tackling corruption. Following the reward, it encouraged the officials to focus only on tasks with high rewards or having rewards, while neglecting to perform tasks with low rewards or no remuneration, which may cause corruption inequality, and unfairness among civil servants. The reward could also be considered as the risk of conflict of interest of the authority in determining the eligibility for the award and determining the proportion of the reward. The officials could risk rewarding themselves which was not inconsistent with the purpose of the guideline that wants to promote effective law enforcement, or may lead to the creation of false evidence in the disbursement of bribes.