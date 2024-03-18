Five Thai SMEs honored at the 19th Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin
In a recent collaborative effort between Siam Commercial Bank and Sasin School of Management, the prestigious 19th Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin recognized outstanding Thai SME businesses.
These awards celebrate entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional resilience, innovation, and commitment to sustainable growth in the face of challenges. Mr. Apisak Tantivorawong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Siam Commercial Bank, presided over the award ceremony, honoring five remarkable Thai SMEs for their remarkable achievements.
The following Thai SMEs have been honored with the Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin:
• Granmonte Co., Ltd.: A trailblazer in Thai wine production, Granmonte has elevated its standards to meet international acclaim. Notably, its wines were exclusively served at the APEC 2022 meeting, showcasing Thai excellence to global leaders. Committed to sustainability, Granmonte utilizes zero waste from its production process, creating additional benefits while generating employment opportunities within local communities.
• Gofive Co., Ltd.: A forefront tech startup, Gofive offers cutting-edge software services tailored for Thai businesses. Their portfolio includes the empeo human resource management system, the Venio sales CRM for B2B, and the eTaxGo electronic tax invoice system. Upholding principles of good governance, Gofive aims to enhance operational efficiency and foster exponential growth while delivering quality software solutions for Thai society.
• Shu Global Co., Ltd.: Renowned for its "SHU" brand of footwear and apparel, Shu Global is poised to elevate Thai brands onto the global stage. Emphasizing sustainability, their designs are timeless, aiming for longevity and reduced waste. The company plans to incorporate eco-friendly materials in future production.
• Laivijit Co., Ltd.: An innovative producer of prefabricated wooden stairs, providing comprehensive sustainability through zero waste practices. They repurpose leftover materials into furniture and home decorations under the Lalit by Laivijit brand.
• A. Best Inter Products Co., Ltd.: A fully integrated manufacturer of aluminum and plastic packaging, the company adheres to international standards while pioneering circular economy principles within their factory systems. Their commitment to zero waste extends to packaging made from recycled plastic, offering versatile solutions across industries while championing global environmental concerns.
Currently, ninety-nine SME entrepreneurs have been honored with the Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin, with fifteen of these companies experiencing substantial growth and subsequently being listed on the mai and SET stock exchanges.
The selection process for the Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin is conducted by a committee comprising experts from diverse fields. Applicants for the award need not be customers of Siam Commercial Bank or Sasin School of Management. Each year, award recipients are presented with a certificate and an esteemed plaque featuring the distinguished "Bai Po" logo, symbolizing excellence in business.