Five Thai SMEs honored at the 19th Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin

These awards celebrate entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional resilience, innovation, and commitment to sustainable growth in the face of challenges. Mr. Apisak Tantivorawong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Siam Commercial Bank, presided over the award ceremony, honoring five remarkable Thai SMEs for their remarkable achievements.

The following Thai SMEs have been honored with the Bai Po Business Awards by Sasin:

• Granmonte Co., Ltd.: A trailblazer in Thai wine production, Granmonte has elevated its standards to meet international acclaim. Notably, its wines were exclusively served at the APEC 2022 meeting, showcasing Thai excellence to global leaders. Committed to sustainability, Granmonte utilizes zero waste from its production process, creating additional benefits while generating employment opportunities within local communities.

• Gofive Co., Ltd.: A forefront tech startup, Gofive offers cutting-edge software services tailored for Thai businesses. Their portfolio includes the empeo human resource management system, the Venio sales CRM for B2B, and the eTaxGo electronic tax invoice system. Upholding principles of good governance, Gofive aims to enhance operational efficiency and foster exponential growth while delivering quality software solutions for Thai society.