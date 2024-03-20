BTS Group donate over 20,000 calendars and financial aid to the Educational Technology for the Blind Center

Mr. Ross elaborated that the annual desktop calendar donation to support Braille education has been a longstanding effort as part of the Group’s strategic CSR direction to support quality education for all accompanied with the aim to encourage the reduction of waste to drive society towards a circular economy. This year, alongside the donation, the Group participated in recording storybooks for visually impaired children and took part in the production through the binding of Braille books with donated calendars. This effort was geared towards supporting the development of Braille education for the blind community in Thailand.

Mr. Srisantithum expressed gratitude for the Group’s involvement in supporting the Educational Technology for the Blind Centre in aiding the development of quality education for 180,000 blind population in Thailand. With the Foundation's current Braille printer in use for 47 years, the financial aid provided aims to facilitate equipment purchases for continuous production and cost reduction. This includes the acquisition of color document copiers, multifunction systems for four-color covers, book scanners, electric paper cutters, and semi-automatic hardcover machines. Through this investment, the campaign contributes to the Foundation’s mission to ensure nationwide availability of Braille learning materials for visually impaired individuals in Thailand.