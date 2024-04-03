Thail diplomacy fostering social inclusion and resilience in public health beyond crisis

In fact, such cooperation is not new. Here, Thailand has been proactively pursuing development diplomacy to address regional health challenges in the spirit of South-South and triangular cooperation. Since 2015, TICA has continuously been conducting international healthcare cooperation with Thailand’s neighbouring countries under the Three-Year Project on Healthcare Development, on Epidemiology and the Project on Building Awareness and Preparedness for Communicable Diseases and Emerging Diseases along the Thailand – Cambodia – Myanmar – Lao PDR borders. The project sought to match Thai border provinces with border provinces from these three neighbouring countries, comprising 15 province pairs to date. This is done in close collaboration with the Department of Disease Control (DDC), Ministry of Public Health of Thailand and respective Public Health Offices along the border areas by utilising the expertise of Thailand’s health agencies in spearheading the projects. Not only does this highlight Thailand’s ongoing efforts to share its experiences and best practices in curbing public health challenges, but it also reflects the country’s inclusive and multi-stakeholder approach to safeguarding health security by fortifying mutual readiness in tackling communicable diseases along the shared borders at the community level.

Thailand’s development diplomacy reaches even further. Beyond Thailand’s neighbouring countries, TICA has also been cooperating with countries in Africa and South Asia to improve the capacity of their healthcare services, while also placing importance on the social inclusivity aspect. Some of these projects include the development of Prosthetics Manufacturing Centre Projects in Senegal and Burundi, in collaboration with Prostheses Foundation of H.R.H. The Princess Mother, to enable better access to healthcare and medical services for people using prosthetic and orthotic assistive devices. Derived from this project, the Centre in Senegal is soon to be the central training centre for Prosthesis and Orthosis for trainers in Senegal and other countries in West Africa.

Another exemplary case is the development of the Ear Nose Throat (ENT) Center and the collaboration on Kidney Transplantation at Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital in Thimphu, Bhutan. These initiatives succeeded in developing advanced health services to the broader population of Bhutanese patients so as to reduce international referral cases of Bhutanese patients to other countries. To this end, it is a genuine effort to share our homegrown innovation and knowledge in providing high-quality and easily accessible healthcare services to countries outside the region which can, in turn, help elevate the overall relations with these countries at large.

In a borderless world, it is worth mentioning that wherever diplomacy reaches, development follows. As reflected through the cases of international public health cooperation, the purpose of diplomacy is not limited to being a conflict resolution tool, but also serves as an indispensable instrument in propelling positive societal and economic progress, promoting human rights, social inclusion as well as addressing common challenges facing the global community. All in all, this proves that development diplomacy can flourish even in trying times and active cultivation of development cooperation is the remedy we all need, in the spirit of the 2030 UN Agenda that ‘leaves no one behind.’

By Sukontha Kuakit, Third Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand