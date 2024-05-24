“Singha Park” launches “Tea Infuse” ready-to-drink cold brew tea, continuing the success of Nan signature blend

This new product can be easily infused by shaking it in a water bottle, making it ready to enjoy immediately. Using specially selected Assam tea leaves from Nan province and high-quality tea leaves from Singha Park’s plantations in Chiang Rai, “Tea Infuse” is produced through a Cold Brew method, which extracts the tea leaves quickly in cold water, resulting in a smooth flavor and retaining the distinctive aroma of the tea leaves.

Mr. Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, Managing Director of Singha Park Chiang Rai Company Limited stated that the continuous health-conscious behavior of consumers has influenced their beverage choices, with tea consumption being a significant trend. This has led to market expansion, reflecting the growth of the Ready-To-Drink Tea market in all dimensions, including consumption volume and value growth across various sales channels. The market value of ready-to-drink tea has grown by 18%, with a volume growth of 16.6%. The sales channels, such as general stores, have also seen a growth of 16%. Tea's growth rate is among the highest compared to the overall beverage market, aligning with the popularity of Singha Park tea, both domestically and internationally. We emphasize quality from cultivation to production, with high standards maintained from our tea plantations in Chiang Rai and Nan provinces, which are ideal in terms of climate and geography, producing high-quality tea for diverse market demands.