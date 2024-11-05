Myanmar Corn Industrial Association prepares to empower farmers and corn traders through CP Group’s traceability system

The traceability system will give corn traders clear evidence of sustainable sourcing and produce untied in any way to deforestation or forest encroachment. The ability to provide such evidence is a prerequisite to accessing international markets governed by strict environmental standards. As well as enhancing product value, the system also reduces business risk by providing detailed traceability data for raw materials.

Mr. U Aye Chan Aung stressed the importance of utilizing technology to meet environmental challenges, including the prevention of deforestation and support for sustainable and eco-friendly farming practices. He noted how crucial this to local and global efforts to limit damage to the environment and to public health.

In the long term, the connection between private sectors, farmers, and operators through the traceability system will be a solid foundation for developing Myanmar’s sustainable corn industry. MCIA is committed to supporting and implementing this system throughout Myanmar, fostering strong collaboration from all sectors to enhance transparency and elevate the industry in the long run.

Dr. Pyo Ko Ko Naing, Managing Director of Alliance Eagles Group Limited and a board member of MCIA, expressed gratitude for the collaboration among the government, private sectors, and farmers in advancing the corn industry with the introduction of the traceability system. This initiative will enhance sustainability and transparency throughout the supply chain, from cultivation to export.

Dr. Pyo Ko Ko Naing noted that the MCIA was founded in 2019 to strengthen collaboration and support farmers, traders, exporters, and related industries within the country. The association has established regional associations across nine states and regions, including Mandalay, Southern Shan, and Kayin, to foster cooperation throughout the nation.

The association’s goals prioritize sustainable development in Myanmar’s corn industry, promoting collaboration between farmers and relevant entities, working with banks to support agricultural financing, and managing credit for farmers and traders.

Dr. Pyo Ko Ko Naing also pointed out the impact of cross-border haze pollution, affecting health and the environment in the region. MCIA supports the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATH), aiming to collaborate with ASEAN member countries to prevent and control pollution from deforestation fires.

MCIA is also committed to fostering eco-friendly corn cultivation practices, focusing on preventing forest fires to protect public health and the environment, and raising industry standards.

Participation in MCIA’s traceability system not only benefits farmers, traders, and exporters but also effectively reduces health and environmental impacts. The association is determined to actively promote and support this project to ensure sustainability within the industry.