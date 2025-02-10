Shark and Ninja products will now be available across Thailand through its partnership with Power Buy

PB Logistics Co., Ltd. has been appointed as the sole distributor in Thailand, with a market launch planned for Q1 2025 in collaboration with Power Buy. SharkNinja products will be available in 20 Power Buy stores across Bangkok and key tourist provinces, as well as on online platforms.
The partnership covers all SharkNinja APAC’s product categories from premium home and kitchen solutions to renowned beauty products. With a legacy dating back several decades, SharkNinja has transformed from an early-stage appliance pioneer into a portfolio of trusted, multi-billion-dollar brands across 33 subcategories including home, kitchen, and beauty products. Powered by two core brands - Shark and Ninja - SharkNinja has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market with over 4,500 patents in force globally, five global innovation centres, and net sales in excess of USD4 billion.
Mr. Udai Kunzru, President of SharkNinja APAC, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Power Buy to officially introduce SharkNinja’s ground-breaking products to consumers in Thailand. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our Asia Pacific growth strategy, allowing us to reach yet another new market and deliver our exceptional Shark and Ninja innovative solutions to a broader audience.”
“We firmly believe that Power Buy’s extensive expertise in Thailand’s retail appliance market and robust distribution network make them an ideal partner to help us achieve our ambitious goals in the region," added Mr. Udai.
Mr. Suwin Koseeumnuay, President of Power Buy Co., Ltd., under Central Retail, said, “Power Buy is honored to introduce SharkNinja, a world-class brand renowned for its innovative products, to the Thai market. This collaboration not only strengthens Power Buy’s portfolio but also meets the evolving needs of new generations. Shark and Ninja products will be launched in Q1 2025 at 20 Power Buy stores in Bangkok and key tourist destinations such as Pattaya, Phuket, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, and Chonburi. Additionally, shop-in-shop model will be available at CentralWorld, Central WestGate, and Central Ladprao, with plans to have 40 physical stores by year-end and online platform.
The initial product lineup includes three main categories: 1) Shark Home – premium cordless vacuum cleaners, 2) Shark Beauty – iconic hair dryers featuring renowned South Korean actress Han So-hee as brand ambassador, and 3) Ninja Kitchen – smart kitchen appliances, such as dual-zone air fryers, blenders, electric grills, ice cream makers, and ovens.”
Consumers can look forward to exclusive launch promotions, including discounts of up to 37%, at all 20 Power Buy branches and online at www.powerbuy.co.th. Additional benefits include 0% installment plans for up to 10 months with participating credit cards and an extra 12.5% discount for The 1 cardholders. For more details, please contact Power Buy Call Center at 1324, Line @powerbuy, or the official Power Buy Facebook page.
“The launch of SharkNinja represents a significant milestone for Power Buy in bringing world-class innovation to the Thai market. This collaboration aims to meet the demands of modern consumers seeking advanced and efficient products. We are confident that the SharkNinja brands will be warmly embraced by Thai consumers,” concluded Mr. Suwin.