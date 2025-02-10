Shark and Ninja products will now be available across Thailand through its partnership with Power Buy

PB Logistics Co., Ltd. has been appointed as the sole distributor in Thailand, with a market launch planned for Q1 2025 in collaboration with Power Buy. SharkNinja products will be available in 20 Power Buy stores across Bangkok and key tourist provinces, as well as on online platforms.

The partnership covers all SharkNinja APAC’s product categories from premium home and kitchen solutions to renowned beauty products. With a legacy dating back several decades, SharkNinja has transformed from an early-stage appliance pioneer into a portfolio of trusted, multi-billion-dollar brands across 33 subcategories including home, kitchen, and beauty products. Powered by two core brands - Shark and Ninja - SharkNinja has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market with over 4,500 patents in force globally, five global innovation centres, and net sales in excess of USD4 billion.

Mr. Udai Kunzru, President of SharkNinja APAC, stated, “We are delighted to partner with Power Buy to officially introduce SharkNinja’s ground-breaking products to consumers in Thailand. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our Asia Pacific growth strategy, allowing us to reach yet another new market and deliver our exceptional Shark and Ninja innovative solutions to a broader audience.”

“We firmly believe that Power Buy’s extensive expertise in Thailand’s retail appliance market and robust distribution network make them an ideal partner to help us achieve our ambitious goals in the region," added Mr. Udai.