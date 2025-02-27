Samitivej International Children\'s Hospital Opens New Facility

As a Smart Hospital, the facility integrates cutting-edge medical technology and digital solutions, creating a customer-centric experience that addresses common healthcare pain points, meets diverse patient needs, and delivers an exceptional level of care beyond expectations. This project represents an investment of over 2 billion THB, reinforcing Samitivej’s commitment to shaping the future of pediatric healthcare. Samitivej International Children’s Hospital is designed to be a hospital of the future, where parents and children feel at ease and are supported by innovative medical technology and digital solutions. The Well Kidz application ensures 24/7 pediatric health management, offering:

● Self-care: Stay healthy with AI-powered health assessments for early detection and prevention.

● Early care: Prevent illness with age-specific health check-ups and vaccination programs.

● Risk care: Detect health risks early with Risk Score Screening and Kidz Check for evaluating symptoms from home, or connect with specialists in real-time through our Kids Telehealth service.

● Sick care: Receive peace of mind through expert care from a team of pediatric specialists, supported by advanced medical innovations and integrated online healthcare services.



A Seamless Smart Healthcare Ecosystem for Pediatric Care

1. Better health starts at home, even before visiting the hospital

● Well Kidz application: Schedule doctor’s visits 50% faster, track vaccinations, monitor growth and development, and consult pediatricians via video call anytime, anywhere.

2. Designed for the needs of modern patients

2.1 Smart OPD: Safe, fast, and reduced wait times throughout your visit

● Pre-entry patient screening point: Isolates respiratory infection cases.

● Air circulation system: Reduces risk of infection.

● Cleaning robots

● Curved interior design: Minimizes risk of accident.

● Crowd Canvas display: Shows real-time patient count and facility occupancy.

● Kids Dashboard: Displays queue status and estimated wait times.

● Smart payment: Allows payments via mobile app, reducing wait times by 60%.

2.2 Smart IPD: Hospitalization made comfortable with greater peace of mind

● Fast admit & discharge: Reduces admission time and cuts discharge wait time by 76%

● AI price estimation: Provides surgery cost estimates with greater than 90% accuracy, and reduces cost assessment time by 87%.

● Smart patient communication: Shares real-time patient data with care teams, leading to more coordinated and effective patient care.

● Samitivej PACE: Tracks surgical procedure status in real time via an app.

● Samitivej Prompt: Tracks treatment progress, daily routines, treatment plans, meal orders and housekeeping requests for a seamless hospital stay.

● Nurse station IV alarm: Monitors IV fluid administration in real time at nurse stations, ensuring safety and minimizing patient disturbances.

3. Seamless 360-degree continuum of care for a smooth and speedy recovery at home

● Kids Telehealth: Schedule telemedicine consultations with pediatricians anytime, anywhere.

● Kid@Home: Provide home healthcare services, including postnatal care, vaccinations and health check-ups.

4. Outstanding Medical Services

● Smart ER—advanced emergency and critical pediatric care: Emergency and critical pediatric care starts at the scene. Our ambulances are equipped with real-time communications linked to the Samitivej Medical Transport Center, enabling transmission of patient data in advance allowing the hospital's medical team to provide immediate treatment upon arrival. Our ER uses sensory elements of sight, taste, smell, sound and touch to transform the pain experience, helping to calm children and parents even in an emergency.

● Hybrid operating theater with biplane technology: Our hybrid operating room uses biplane X-ray technology, allowing multi-plane imaging while reducing radiation exposure and its potential side effects.

● Robotic rehabilitation: Enhancing recovery through advanced technology

● Thailand’s leading private pediatric hospital with comprehensive subspecialty care: Samitivej International Children’s Hospital is Thailand’s first private pediatric hospital with more than 100 pediatric specialists covering all subspecialties. The hospital is renowned for its expertise in treating complex and rare pediatric conditions:

- Thalassemia, cancer and primary immunodeficiency disorders are treated using bone marrow transplantation through latest haploidentical stem cell transplantation technology. This approach achieves a one-year post-transplant survival rate as high as 92%.

- Our neonatal care unit is capable of treating premature babies weighing less than 500 grams

(data valid through 2024).

- Over 1,000 newborn and pediatric surgeries, including minimally invasive procedures.

● Global collaborations & comprehensive services for international patients: Samitivej collaborates with leading international hospitals, including Doernbecher Children’s Hospital at Oregon Health & Science University (USA) and Takatsuki General Hospital (Japan), to advance the care and treatment of critically ill children and newborns. In addition, the hospital offers comprehensive services for international patients and their families, such as teleconsultation, aeromedical transport, multilingual interpreter services, and concierge services.





Commitment to Environmental Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Samitivej International Children’s Hospital is designed and built to meet Gold standard criteria for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and incorporates solar energy, smart glass technology that keeps interior spaces more than 40% cooler than outside temperatures, and an advanced air purification system that keeps PM2.5 levels safely within the blue zone.

Beyond healthcare, Samitivej actively contributes to society through the Samitivej New Life Fund, established in 2010. The fund has facilitated life-saving surgeries for more than 270 children with congenital heart defects, carried out bone marrow transplants for 9 children with thalassemia and primary immunodeficiency, and performed spinal surgeries for 39 children with scoliosis. Additionally, the hospital conducts health check-ups for students in Bangkok and other provinces.

Samitivej’s excellence in pediatric healthcare has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards, including:

● Bone Marrow Transplant Service Provider of the Year in Asia-Pacific from GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards 2024.

● Mommy's Choice Award: Popular Hospital for Maternity Care from Amarin Baby & Kids Awards 2024.

● Outstanding Award of the Year: Specialty Hospital of the Year from Healthcare Asia Awards 2022.

● Winner of the Talent Development Award for outstanding potential in pediatric care with the program “PEM-STAR - A Novel Program to Enhance Pediatric Emergency Medicine Training in Thailand” guaranteeing international quality standards, from the Hospital Management Asia Awards 2022.



Samitivej International Children’s Hospital: Advancing Toward Global Excellence

Samitivej International Children’s Hospital combines the cutting-edge innovations of a Smart Hospital with the expertise of highly skilled doctors and medical professionals. With a deep understanding of patient needs, the hospital has earned an exceptional 98% consumer trust rating, reflecting strong confidence in its doctors, nurses, staff, and overall healthcare services. Samitivej is committed to helping every child grow up strong and healthy to ensure a healthier future for every child.