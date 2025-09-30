Missions and Responsibilities of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC)

1) Corruption Prevention

The PACC focuses on strengthening the role of civil society by developing and promoting model networks to monitor corruption, along with undertaking proactive prevention initiatives.

This includes conducting field inspections, monitoring, and providing guidance from the pre-disbursement stage of government budgets to ensure that all projects are carried out in accordance with the principles of good governance. In addition, the PACC investigates state agencies whose actions cause public hardship or result in severe damage to the government.

2) Corruption Suppression

The PACC is responsible for investigating and collecting evidence in corruption cases, as well as conducting inquiries and fact-finding procedures.

The Commission may petition the court for the issuing of an arrest warrant if it decides that there are appropriate reasons.

In addition, the PACC promotes and enhances the effectiveness of witness protection, strengthens intelligence systems, and applies technology for case management and the integration of corruption-related data. It also coordinates

law enforcement efforts in collaboration with relevant agencies.

3) Policy Implementation and Oversight

The PACC emphasizes both the prevention and suppression of corruption in order to facilitate and resolve grievances experienced by citizens, both Thai and foreign, who are adversely affected by the conduct of state officials. At the same time, the PACC drives public agencies to conduct risk assessments to reduce opportunities for corruption within their organizations.