Missions and Responsibilities of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC)

1) Corruption Prevention
The PACC focuses on strengthening the role of civil society by developing and promoting model networks to monitor corruption, along with undertaking proactive prevention initiatives.
This includes conducting field inspections, monitoring, and providing guidance from the pre-disbursement stage of government budgets to ensure that all projects are carried out in accordance with the principles of good governance. In addition, the PACC investigates state agencies whose actions cause public hardship or result in severe damage to the government.
2) Corruption Suppression
The PACC is responsible for investigating and collecting evidence in corruption cases, as well as conducting inquiries and fact-finding procedures.
The Commission may petition the court for the issuing of an arrest warrant if it decides that there are appropriate reasons.
In addition, the PACC promotes and enhances the effectiveness of witness protection, strengthens intelligence systems, and applies technology for case management and the integration of corruption-related data. It also coordinates
law enforcement efforts in collaboration with relevant agencies.
3) Policy Implementation and Oversight
The PACC emphasizes both the prevention and suppression of corruption in order to facilitate and resolve grievances experienced by citizens, both Thai and foreign, who are adversely affected by the conduct of state officials. At the same time, the PACC drives public agencies to conduct risk assessments to reduce opportunities for corruption within their organizations.
The PACC also expedites disciplinary and administrative proceedings in cases where state officials are involved in corruption or misconduct. To this end, all 40 Anti-Corruption Operation Centers are required to report their results through the electronic system every month.
If instances of misconduct by state officials are observed, or if any agency is found to engage in practices that may cause public hardship and potentially constitute corruption within the public sector, information or relevant evidence may be reported or submitted to
The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC)
99 Moo 4, Software Park Building, Chaeng Watthana Road,
Khlong Kluea Subdistrict, Pak Kret District,
Nonthaburi Province 11120, Thailand
Or at PACC Regional Offices 1–9
Hotline: 1206
Website: www.pacc.go.th
And the Public Service Center for Foreign Investor
Office of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC)
Hotline: 1206, press 9
E-Mail : [email protected]