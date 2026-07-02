Thailand Launches “Thailand Health Excellence 2026” The Next Chapter of Global Healing



Thailand Debuts “Thailand Surf Therapy – The Wave of Healing”

Another key milestone is the launch of “Thailand Surf Therapy – The Wave of Healing,” Thailand’s first initiative to introduce internationally recognized Surf Therapy concepts into the country’s tourism landscape.

Developed in collaboration with Waves for Change from South Africa, the project applies Science-Based Wellness principles by combining surfing, nature, movement, and positive social connection to support emotional wellbeing and mental health.

With Phang Nga serving as the pilot destination, the initiative marks an important step toward developing innovative wellness tourism experiences inspired by the restorative power of the ocean.



Connecting Thailand to the Global Health & Healing Network

Thailand Health Excellence 2026 also strengthens international collaboration through strategic partnerships that expand market access and enhance convenience for health travelers worldwide.

Key initiatives include:

Collaboration with Fresenius Medical Care to promote Dialysis-Friendly Long Stay Thailand, supporting dialysis patients who wish to travel and enjoy extended stays in Thailand while maintaining continuity of care.

Collaboration with Arokago, one of the world’s leading medical tourism platforms, to showcase Thailand’s healthcare and wellness providers to international audiences and enable travelers to search, compare, and connect directly with trusted providers through a world-class digital ecosystem.







Powered by a Comprehensive Health & Healing Ecosystem

The initiative is supported by an extensive network of domestic and international partners representing every dimension of Thailand’s Health & Healing ecosystem, including Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT), Royal Orchid Plus, AOT Limousine, Fresenius Medical Care, Airbnb, Agoda, ArokaGo, Premier Serene, Healiday, Rise on Wave, and Siam Piwat in partnership with HarmonyOS, Huawei, alongside hospitals, wellness operators, and many other strategic collaborators committed to elevating Thailand’s global position.

Statement from Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand

“The world is redefining the meaning of travel. Today’s travelers are looking beyond beautiful destinations—they are seeking experiences that help them become healthier, happier, and enjoy a better quality of life.

I believe that the best journey is not simply one that takes people to discover new places, but one that helps them rediscover their own health, balance, and purpose in life.

That is why we believe that ‘Healing is the New Luxury.’

Thailand’s greatest strength lies not only in its medical excellence, but also in its unique ability to integrate Medical Excellence, Science-Based Wellness, and Science-Based Local Wisdom with nature, culture, and heartfelt hospitality to create meaningful journeys of healing, recovery, and renewal.

Ultimately, the most valuable journey is one that allows people to return home with better health, greater hope, and an improved quality of life.

This is the vision behind Thailand Health Excellence 2026, and an important milestone in positioning Thailand as a trusted Global Health & Healing Destination for people around the world.”



Thailand Health Excellence 2026: The Next Chapter of Global Healing

Healing is the New Luxury.

Where the World Is in Good Hands.