The TPIPL Group won the Most Socially Responsible Conglomerate from the Global Economics Award 2022

Throughout the past, The Company is one of the leading organizations that focus on sustainable growth by focusing on the economy, environment, and society based on good corporate governance. (Environmental, Social, Governance: ESG) to manage the business for the balanced benefit of all stakeholder groups. Along with conducting business about good governance, society, and environmental pollution reduction. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions to solve global warming creates a good environment and reduces the impact of the volatile weather caused by natural disasters for further sustainability.