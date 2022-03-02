Thu, March 17, 2022

tech

New DTAC app offers range of new conveniences for users of all networks

DTAC on Wednesday unveiled its “DTAC Beyond”, the new version of its application, that is available for users from every network.

The Beyond Mobile Connectivity services for the contemporary digital era are: dtac Safe, dtac Gaming SIM, and Pay Via dtac.

DTAC is collaborating with leading brands to offer three new categories of digital services: protection, gaming, and finance services and platform.

The company said dtac Safe is a cyber-security service, certified by the European Cybersecurity Standard for protection against cyber attacks. It guards against malware that infects user data, blocks ransomware that hackers often use to hold valuable data hostage, and identifies phishing scams that aim to steal your sensitive information.

It works not only while your mobile device is on the DTAC network but also when you are connected to Wi-Fi anywhere in the world, the company said.

The dtac Gaming SIM is a SIM card for gamers.

It is the first and only platform of its kind that welcomes more than 32 million Thai gamers from all networks, the company said.

DTAC is also offering a solution to unify all bills that need to be paid with Pay Via dtac, with no credit card required. A One-Time-Password will authenticate each online transaction.

The new DTAC App supports four different languages – Thai, English, Burmese, and Cambodian – and serves as a hub for digital lifestyle, products, and services that customers can browse, select and pay – all through one app, the company said.

For users who do not wish to download and install the app on their mobile phones, DTAC also offer web-based dtac Lite, which works just like the standard app.

The new DTAC App also harnesses the power of AI technology to enhance user experience and user interface designs and offer personalsation of lifestyle services, the company said.

DTAC’s chief marketing officer How Lih Ren said, “DTAC is confident of achieving our goal of 10 million digital users. More importantly, we are future ready to drive the evolution of telco-tech Industry, beyond our past as a conventional telecom operator.”

 


