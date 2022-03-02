New DTAC app offers range of new conveniences for users of all networks

DTAC is collaborating with leading brands to offer three new categories of digital services: protection, gaming, and finance services and platform.

The company said dtac Safe is a cyber-security service, certified by the European Cybersecurity Standard for protection against cyber attacks. It guards against malware that infects user data, blocks ransomware that hackers often use to hold valuable data hostage, and identifies phishing scams that aim to steal your sensitive information.

It works not only while your mobile device is on the DTAC network but also when you are connected to Wi-Fi anywhere in the world, the company said.

The dtac Gaming SIM is a SIM card for gamers.