HK, Thailand commence cross-border QR payment linkage

Thai tourists can also pay at shops in Hong Kong when they scan their digital wallets with FPS.

Seven banks and two stored value facility (SVF) operators in Hong Kong are taking part in the program to support users to scan cross-border QR codes. These banks include Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Hang Seng Bank, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Bank of Communications (Hong Kong), Bank of East Asia, Citibank (Hong Kong) and Fubon Bank (Hong Kong). HSBC and Bangkok Bank are the two settlement banks.

“Thailand has extensive experience in cross-border linkages of faster payment systems, and the county is among the most popular tourist destinations for Hong Kong people so we choose this country to start the cross-border QR payment linkage program,” Hong Kong Monetary Authority Deputy Chief Executive Howard Lee