UK Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs discuss multilateral reforms
Mark Gooding, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Busadee Santipitaks, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs on August 3 to present and discuss the UK Foreign Secretary’s speech on multilateral reforms made in June 2023.
The discussion covered the UK’s five multilateral reform priorities, namely:
(1) extending Permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Membership to Africa, India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan.
(2) increasing accessibility to international financial institutions.
(3) ensuring sustainable public finances in low and middle-income countries.
(4) encouraging free and fair international trade policies, especially through the World Trade Organization (WTO).
(5) regulating technology, such as Artificial Intelligence, to advance a technology-driven multilateralism.
On this occasion, both sides also exchanged views on the situations in Myanmar and Ukraine, as well as agreed to further strengthen their existing cordial bilateral and regional ties, including the Asean-UK Dialogue Relations. In this regard, Ambassador Gooding expressed his appreciation for Thailand’s support for the UK as Asean’s Dialogue Partner.