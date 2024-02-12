Prices of condos and houses in Phuket reach record levels

The majority of interest lies in the development of projects on the western side of Phuket, with prices ranging between 5-10 million baht.

The market for vacation houses has also experienced rapid growth. There are up to 61 projects with 1,108 units now available for sale, with a total value of more than 51 billion baht, the highest figure ever recorded.

Most of these properties are located on the western side of the island. Developers involved in these projects include Laguna Resorts and Hotels, Sansiri, Asset Wise, Origin Property, and Habitat Group. and Siamese Estate. And many other projects have garnered strong interest from buyers.

Notably, there has been a growing trend of Russian buyers purchasing properties for personal use and investment, particularly in resort areas. Additionally, there has been an increase in Israelis renting rooms in residential or long-term stay hotels, especially in January.

Currently, there are 107 projects with 2,316 units that went on sale in 2023, out of which 1,220 units have now been sold, leaving 1,096 units available for sale.