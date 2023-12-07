RCEP boosts Cambodia’s striking export growth

A December 6 report from the Ministry of Commerce detailed that from January to October, Cambodia exported goods worth $6.45 billion to the top five RCEP members: Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, China and Japan. This represents a 26.5% year-on-year surge.

The RCEP, an ASEAN initiative, is the largest free trade agreement (FTA) globally, covering 15 countries including the 10 ASEAN member states and five key Indo-Pacific countries: Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.

Ministry spokesperson Penn Sovicheat told The Post on December 6 that the RCEP implementation has significantly benefited the country, particularly in exporting to member states, a new potential growth area in the region.

He said this comes amid a slowdown in exports to traditional markets – Europe and the US – due to geopolitical tensions and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.