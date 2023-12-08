Maersk invests $670m to expand delivery network in SE Asia

The move comes despite slowing demand for container shipping and plans by Maersk to cut its investment plans in 2023 and 2024.

The funds will be channelled towards scaling Maersk’s warehouse capacity over the next three years to support its ocean, air and land networks.

By 2026, Maersk expects to add nearly 480,000 sq m, or 50 % more, such capacity across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

In Singapore, this will involve expanding Maersk’s warehouse capacity at Changi Airport, where it wants to establish a regional air freight hub to support its air cargo business.

It will also include working with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to enable green bunkering facilities here, a spokesman told The Straits Times.