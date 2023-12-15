Cambodia aims for 70% renewable energy by 2030

Minister of Mines and Energy Keo Rattanak emphasised at a recent press conference that eco-friendly sources like solar, wind, hydro and biomass will significantly contribute to the country’s environmental and economic objectives.

“As we produce more electricity from renewable sources, we see the true benefits of [sustainable energy]. This includes greener buildings, appliances, electric vehicles and the electrification of industry and agriculture,” he said.

“This necessitates focusing on battery storage, extending the grid and adopting smart grid technologies. These are crucial for generating renewable energy and ensuring a stable, sustainable energy supply in the future. Although these objectives may appear distinct, they are interconnected, with each one’s success dependent on the others,” he explained.