Cambodia's rice exports to China look to jump

“[Xi] agreed to a 20 per cent increase ... We need to continue to negotiate and do our best to ensure the results we want to materialise,” he said.

Manet also encouraged the ministry to continue to pay attention to strengthening existing markets and expanding new ones, noting that it is an important task that must be implemented correctly at all times.

“Losing market share is not a good thing for Cambodian products. We need to maintain existing markets by guaranteeing supply and quality, while also ensuring the reliability and increase in supply of export goods step-by-step, for the benefit of Cambodia,” he said.

“In the past, we had some problems in Europe, but now we are negotiating for the export of some products. Some destination markets may require some technical modifications. For example, consumers may not know which company they are buying from, but they will know if it is imported from Cambodia. If one company violates our standards, it could damage our reputation in new markets,” he added.

Chan Sokheang, president of the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF) – the Kingdom’s apex rice industry body – noted that the most recent sixth quota for exporting milled rice to China began in December 2021. He understood that the two sides are still negotiating some technical specifications.

“The provision of quotas for milled rice imports from Cambodia by our Chinese friends has helped boost the development of our rice sector. From 2014 to 2021, China has already provided quotas six times. With the 7th quota, we hope that the additional 20 per cent will further boost the growth of rice exports,” he added.

The first quota, agreed in August 2014, covered 100,000 tonnes. The figure has climbed steadily ever since.

According to the CRF, in the first 10 months of 2023, Cambodia exported nearly 530,000 tonnes of milled rice, worth $377 million. Fifty-seven registered exporters sent milled rice to 59 destinations, including 177,285 tonnes which were exported to China.

Van Socheata

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network