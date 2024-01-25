Robust growth predicted for ASEAN+3

The Ministry of Economy and Finance projected in December that Cambodia’s economy would grow at 6.6% in 2024, boosting its gross domestic product (GDP) to approximately 142.96 trillion riels (roughly $34.52 billion).

It also predicted that GDP per capita would reach $2,071, an increase from $1,917 in 2023.

The forecast indicated that the positive growth trajectory is primarily driven by key economic sectors.

According to the ministry, the industrial sector, buoyed by the anticipated revival of the garment sub-sector, is expected to surge by around 8.5%, up from 5% growth in 2023.

Non-garment manufacturing is expected to remain robust, although the construction sector may lag.

It said the service sector is anticipated to grow by 6.9% in 2024, building on the 8.1% growth in 2023, driven by domestic recovery, especially in the hotel and restaurant industries, which in turn benefits related sectors such as wholesale retail and transport.

The agricultural sector is expected to see a growth of 1.1% in 2024, a slight increase from 0.9% in 2023, with the crop and fisheries sub-sectors driving the growth, while the livestock sector remains stable, as per the ministry.

In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected the country’s economy to grow by 6.0% in 2024.

Davide Furceri, IMF’s mission chief to Cambodia, stated during an October press conference that the downgrade was partly due to a sluggish real estate sector.

He said the slowdown has been influenced by a deceleration in major exporting partners such as the US, EU and China.

Furceri emphasised that despite domestic and international challenges, the country’s economy is steadily recovering from the pandemic.

“The ongoing recovery in tourism and the surging exports of solar panels and electrical components are the main growth drivers,” he said.

However, he noted that garment exports remain weak, showing only modest signs of recovery in recent months, while slower construction activity is also impacting growth.

Aaditya Mattoo, chief economist for the East Asia and Pacific Region at the World Bank, highlighted the prospective benefits of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) for Cambodia.

He pointed out that the trade agreement could enhance market access predictability and stimulate policy reforms, potentially leading to increased trade and investment flows.

He suggested that this could assist the country in diversifying its economy, which currently depends heavily on the garment industry.

“I’m pleased to see Cambodia venturing into the electronics sector,” he said.

“However, Cambodia must strengthen its fundamentals, particularly in skills and connectivity. These are areas that can be reformed domestically without the need for trade agreements,” he added.

The World Bank has projected Cambodia’s economy to grow at 6.1% this year.

May Kunmakara

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network