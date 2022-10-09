China’s fashion industry relies on digital avatars to bolster livestreaming

Virtual humans and fashion shows, unbounded by time and space in the way a physical event would be, offer myriad benefits to the fashion industry, bringing to audiences a fresh, immersive and interactive experience.

Thanks to AI advances, digital avatars bearing a close resemblance to real humans in appearance and behaviour have been put to service in not only fashion and livestreaming, but also a wide range of other activities, industry experts said.

Li Shiyan, chief of Baidu's digital human and robotics section, said that by leveraging the real-time calculation and animation rendering technologies offered by Xiling — the company's digital avatar platform — the production cost of virtual clothing has been reduced dramatically, and production periods shortened from more than one month to just a week.

Li noted that an increasing number of brands are looking to use virtual beings in livestreaming and other marketing campaigns, which is expected to help enterprises reduce at least 50 per cent of operational costs by cutting spending on brick-and-mortar livestreaming locations, hardware and hiring real human anchors.