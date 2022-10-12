Hoteliers in China tap into rising interest in stargazing with astronomy-themed events

Yang Dong, general manager of Daxishui Xiyuan Homestay in northeastern Pinggu district, has been running such a business for nearly two years.

“I started to realise that stargazing has become a hot trend last summer when our hotel rooms were booked up for the whole of July and August,” Yang explained.

“Most of our guests came to the homestay for camping and enjoy the astronomy-themed events.”

Yang, who has worked in the commercial real estate industry for 10 years, took up his current management position in early 2021.

The homestay, which was transformed from a previous high-end hotel, opened to the public in 2020, aimed at providing a natural environment with mountains and lakes for guests.

Seeing the soaring demand for stargazing in the capital, the homestay swiftly seized the opportunity by raising 20 “star tents” in its open outdoor area last year.

“In fact, we already have four loft rooms themed around stargazing, where people can see the night sky through a glass ceiling,” Yang said. “However, they are always booked when the demand is high. So, we added well-equipped tents to meet the needs of guests.