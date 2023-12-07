In 2024, 4.7 billion air travelers expected—4% above pre-pandemic levels: Iata

Operating profit is expected to increase by 21.1% to US$49.3 billion in 2024, but the industry’s net profit margin will rise at less than half this pace, mostly owing to higher interest rates expected in 2024.

Putting these figures in perspective, Mr Walsh, who was chief executive of British Airways, noted that airlines will retain just US$5.45 for every passenger carried.

This, he said, is enough to buy a “basic grande latte at a London Starbucks” and is “far too little” for the aviation industry, on which 3.5% of global gross domestic product depends.

He cited onerous regulations, a large number of players in the industry, high infrastructural costs, and a supply chain populated by a small number of companies as factors pulling down airline profits.

Raising the problem of airport charges – fees paid by airlines for the use of airport facilities – as an example, Mr Walsh said many airports struggle to act in a commercial fashion as they are controlled by monopolies with little incentive to perform efficiently in the interests of airlines and consumers.

On top of that, problems such as global economic strains, higher oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars, and regulatory risks could also weaken the aviation industry’s profitability.

Iata said carriers in North America, Europe and the Middle East are projected to post net profits in 2023, with Asia-Pacific airlines joining the fray in 2024. Those in Latin America and Africa are expected to incur losses.

Iata director of policy and economics Andrew Matters said passenger traffic for the Asia-Pacific will “certainly catch up” in 2024, moving ahead of all the other regions with a projected 127% recovery over 2019 levels.

The association said airlines in the Asia-Pacific are forecast to make a net profit of US$1.1 billion in 2024, an improvement from an expected net loss of US$100 million in 2023.

The recovery so far has been subdued for various reasons.

First, the removal of China’s border restrictions only in mid-2023 has led to the country’s global travel remaining at 40% below pre-pandemic levels, said Iata.

Second, domestic air travel in the Asia-Pacific has already recovered beyond pre-pandemic levels, Mr Walsh said.

Third, delays in the delivery of new wide-body jets that affect airlines not just in the Asia-Pacific but also globally will ease gradually only in 2024, he added.

For their part, travellers can expect airfares to continue rising, in line with increasing expenses, particularly for oil.

Even so, Iata’s data shows that competition in the industry continued bringing price benefits to consumers, with the average return airfare worldwide – after being adjusted for inflation – in 2023 expected to be US$254, 19 per cent lower than the average fare of US$315 in 2019.

Looking ahead, Mr Walsh said the increased accessibility of air travel for passengers with disabilities is both a responsibility and a business opportunity for the industry.

Iata has kick-started this effort by developing a set of principles in 2019 and will use it as the basis for international initiatives in the future.

He said: “From 2024, the outlook indicates that we can expect more normal growth patterns for both passenger and cargo.”

Cargo yields, or average fares paid by customers to transport freight and mail, are expected to continue dipping towards pre-pandemic levels, according to Iata’s projections. Yields declined 32.2 per cent in 2023 and are expected to tumble 20.9% in 2024.

Esther Loi

The Straits Times

Asia News Network