Saving kingdom’s tigers | The Nation Talk EP.4

Dr.Harald Link - Chairman of B.grimm is one of the richest businessman in Thailand on the Forbes list at number 12, Who’s got a letter from Thai PM himself inviting to brainstorm to help with the COVID-19 crisis.
Let’s hear what is his response and what is business opportunities after the COVID-19.
The Nation Talk - Every Sunday at 8:30 PM on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNationThailand
Published : August 05, 2021
