Indias Covid-19 Crisis | The Nation Talk EP.5

The national talk is interviewing the Indian Ambassador of Thailand on the topic of Covid-19, India’s role on the global stage, and the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
The Nation Talk - Every Sunday at 8:30 PM on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNationThailand
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 05, 2021
Published : August 13, 2021
Published : August 13, 2021
Published : August 13, 2021
Published : August 13, 2021