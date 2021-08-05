Friday, August 13, 2021

program

Indias Covid-19 Crisis | The Nation Talk EP.5

The Nation Talk EP.5 with Suchitra Durai - The Indian Ambassador of Thailand

The national talk is interviewing the Indian Ambassador of Thailand on the topic of Covid-19, India’s role on the global stage, and the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

The Nation Talk - Every Sunday at 8:30 PM on 

Published : August 05, 2021

