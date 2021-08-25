Wednesday, August 25, 2021

A happy birthday in Sa Kaew

The birthday girl’s nine-year-old brother nearby was also excited by the impromptu celebration.

A nurse in protective gear marks the birthday of an 11-year-old Covid-19 patient at a field hospital in Sa Kaew province earlier this month.

The siblings had been separated from their father and grandmother, who had also contracted Covid-19.

Nation Thailnad
