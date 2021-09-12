Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Google stop fake news | The Nation Talk EP. 13

Let’s see how Google deals with Disinformation and Misinformation and how Google stop fake News and deep fake.

This week on The Nation Talk, meet Jean Jacques Sahel - Government Affairs Senior Manager on Content Regulation & Access To Information,Google Asia Pacific.

Published : September 12, 2021

