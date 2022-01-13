India notifies electronic gold receipts as securities for trading | Voice of The Nation

Sun, January 23, 2022

India notifies electronic gold receipts as securities for trading

India's capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has notified electronic gold receipts (EGRs)  with underlying standardized gold will be issued against physical gold, and they can be traded on the existing stock exchange as well as the proposed gold exchange

January 13, 2022

