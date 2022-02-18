Sat, March 12, 2022

program

Let’s check out the Siam-Tai-Tien-Kong Lantern Festival 2022

For nine years the Katanyu Foundation, also known as Siam-Tai-Tien-Kong, has held its glittering annual Lantern Festival.

.

Accompany us this year as we take a look at how the festival is held and how people descend on this beautiful shrine for Chinese New Year blessings.

