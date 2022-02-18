When cars park too close to train tracks…

Video of a train halted by cars parked too close to the tracks near a Samut Sakhon market has gone viral on the Thai internet.
The footage, taken from the train driver’s cab, shows the train coming to a stop as not one but two vehicles block its path.
Check out how they solved the problem and what the Road Traffic Act says about parking close to rail tracks.
February 18, 2022
