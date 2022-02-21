Sat, March 12, 2022

program

URBAN IN PROGRESS

Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in collaboration with Thai Public Policy Foundation and One Bangkok

Highlighting people's adaptation to the city, their surroundings, and changing perceptions, the exhibition explores the relationship between the city, communities, and people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Via diverse media and formats, artists, academics, and creators of various fields invite you to learn from the past, look at the present, and dream of the future to search for ways to adapt and live happily in a city. Also, in partnership with other sectors, the project collects thoughts and ideas about the current phenomena and events, which will play an important role in shaping sustainable city development policies.

Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in collaboration with Thai Public Policy Foundation and One Bangkok

24 December 2021 - April 2022 / Main Gallery, 7th - 8th Floor

